Aldi’s newest clothing arrivals include cozy slippers, layering tops, and winter boots for under $20.

If you aren’t clothes shopping at Aldi, you are missing out. The world-famous grocery store, which sells everything from super cheap milk and gourmet cheese to large pieces of furniture, is a sneaky source for the whole family’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. Shoppers praise Aldi clothing for its unparalleled value, with even more competitive pricing than stores like Target, Walmart, Costco, and T.J. Maxx. The biggest con about shopping for clothes and shoes at Aldi? The best items tend to sell out fast. And oftentimes when they do, they don’t get another shipment of the same things until the following year. This is why shopping as soon as things hit the shelves is crucial. What should you be throwing in your cart this week? Here are the 11 best new Aldi clothing finds landing in stores this week.

1 Faux Ugg Slippers

Faux Uggs are everywhere right now, from Costco to Target. The $12.99 Avenue Men’s and Ladies’ Genuine Suede Slippers are an annual favorite with Aldi shoppers. The Genuine Suede Slippers have a cow suede upper, a fake fur lining, a memory foam insole, and a TPR or EVA outsole. While teenagers might turn their noses up at the off-brand slippers, I am totally buying a few pairs to wear around the house and yard. At the price, you can’t go wrong.

2 Or, These Moccasin Style Slippers

If you prefer a more traditional slipper that stays on your feet, the $12.99 Avenue Mens or Ladies Genuine Suede Slippers, currently available in the Gray Moccasin, are another favorite. These Genuine Suede Slippers are also made of cow suede upper, fake fur lining, memory foam insole, and TPR or EVA outsole. Shoppers maintain they are super comfortable and durable enough to wear outside. They also made great holiday gifts for everyone on your list.

3 Super Cute Character Pajamas

The Licensed Childrens Character 2pc Fleece Pajama Set are available in fun patterns for everyone. Choose from Frozen, Paw Patrol, Bluey, Spider-Man, and Stitch, all $9.99. “My kids (7,5,2) LOVE wearing matching pajamas but it’s always so EXPENSIVE finding them in all sizes. This is just ONE reason we love Aldi Aisle of Shame. My babies got matching glow in the dark jammies!! And SO affordable! (I think $7 or $9 each. Listen, I’m a mama, my brain fritzes at times so I can’t remember )” writes a Facebooker.

4 Character Warm-Lined Clogs

Kids will love these $8.99 Licensed Toddler Character Warm-Lined Clogs, which also come in Frozen, Minnie, Paw Patrol, and Spider-Man designs. They are similar to the adult version, and shoppers are obsessed. “They are so warm and comfortable,” says one person on Facebook. “I got them too & love them,” adds another. They are great for keeping tiny feet warm in winter, especially for after swim practices or lessons. They also make a great little holiday gift.

5 Layering Tops

Aldi is a great resource for layering items, from leggings to shirts. This Serra 2 Pack Long Sleeve T-Shirt comes in Black/Gray or Brown/Dark Gray options, each just $9.99. That’s under $5 per shirt! It is made out of a cotton, modal, and elastane blend and features a crew neck. According to shoppers, it is ultra soft and helps keep you warm when you wear it underneath flannels, sweaters, and jackets. You can’t go wrong at the price.

6 Pull-On Pants in Lots of Leg Styles

I love wearing easy and comfortable pants, especially during the winter months. Aldi’s popular Serra brand makes a customer-favorite: the Serra Pull-On Pant in a Flair Leg, Slim Straight Leg, and Wide Leg. All come in basic black, which goes with pretty much everything, and are made of rayon, nylon, and spandex stretch fabric. The flair leg features a flattering high rise. I will buy a pair in every leg style because they are such a steal at $14.99.

7 New Pajama Styles

Aldi pajamas are legendary for being incredibly comfortable and cheap. For $14.99, get the Serra Winter Pajama in Light Blue. This set features pants with a short-sleeve top. There is also a navy and red Serra Winter Pajama Henley long-sleeve version. The latter is a polyester and spandex blend. The pants feature side pockets and a drawstring waist. These also make great holiday gifts. Shopping for men? There are some other options, including flannel pajama pants.

8 Ladies Winter Boots for $16.99

Winter boots for $16.99? Yes, please. Since I don’t spend a lot of time wearing clunky snow boots around, I honestly don’t want to spend top dollar. Serra Ladies Winter Boots are made with a water-based PU upper, fleece/3 M insulate lining, and TPR rubber trim to keep water out in snowy weather and keep your footsies warm. These are such a steal and will get you through a few winters for a fraction of the price of name-brand boots.

9 Flannel Shirts

Aldi is so here for flannel shirt season. I am loving their selection of men’s and women’s Adventuridge flannel shirts. The well-fitting button-downs are available in several colors for just $9.99 each. The shirt comes in white, coral, or blue, all at the same price, and shoppers maintain that they are soft and keep you warm. I recommend buying one in every color if you find them in your size. These tend to sell out pretty fast because of the cheap price.

10 Jeans and Jeggings

Why pay designer prices for jeans when Aldi sells on-trend options for a fraction of the cost? The grocery store is adding to its denim collection in a major way. Stay warm and comfortable in Aldi’s Adventuridge Ladies Lined Jeggings or Adventuridge Men’s Jeans, both just $12.99 a pair. Customers maintain they are super comfy, flattering, and fit just as well as designer alternatives. And, at this price, you can afford to get a few pairs in various washes.

11 Sheer Layering Tops

Another new item perfect for layering season? Serra 2 Pack Ladies Sheer Layering Tops. The sheer, lightweight tops come in a few color options: Black and gray or white and beige, each $12.99 per set. They are made from a poly, elastane, and cotton blend. Again, these are perfect for wearing under sweaters or sweatshirts, flannel shirts, or other tops, and will help keep you warm on super cool days. And, at about $6.50 each, the price is right.