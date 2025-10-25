The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Yankee Candle, aka The Yankee Candle Company, doesn’t make the fanciest candles. However, the American manufacturer does produce some of the most nostalgia-sparking scents in the industry. For over 55 years, the Massachusetts-based brand has been creating candles for every season, but Christmas is when it really overachieves. Some scents have been around forever, returning annually to fill our homes with the past smells of holidays. And, each year, the brand also drops new styles and scents to light, burn, and enjoy all winter long. This year, the company even created a candle inspired by The Polar Express and is selling an Advent calendar filled with 12 mini versions of customer favorites. Which new arrivals, including new drops and returning must-buys, should you order ASAP? Here are the 7 best new Yankee Candle Christmas finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Polar Express-Inspired Candle

Grab this new release if the Polar Express is part of your family tradition. The Polar Express scent is a “fresh and clean fragrance, “inspired by an incredible winter’s journey that will make you believe in the magic of Christmas,” writes the brand. It comes as an Original Jar Candle and also as a large tumbler. Each is $34.99, but it is part of the current buy one, get one half-off sale. These also make great gifts.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Holiday Candles Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 The “First Gift of Christmas” Candle

Another brand new holiday drop? The First Gift of Christmas, a sweet and spicy fragrance in a red wax pour. “Like the bright jingle of a bell on Santa’s sleigh, this light and airy fragrance will have you dreaming of the first gift of Christmas,” says the brand. It balances brown sugar and warm vanilla notes with with the scent of powdery sandalwood. It is also $34.99 but part of the buy one, get one half-off promo.

3 A Decades-Long Favorite That Smells Like Christmas at Your Grandparent’s House

Home for the Holidays, an annual bestseller, is back. “This is a Woody fragrance. Be welcomed by the scent of fresh pine. Mid notes of cinnamon and clove and an earthy, woody base create the delicious coziness of a home decked out for the holidays,” writes the brand. “Exactly as it sounds. Walking into Christmas,” writes a shopper. “Smells like Christmas at my grandparents house!!!!” Others have been buying the scent for decades. “This has been my go to fragrance for Christmas since the mid 90s!!! I’m so happy they’re continuing Home for The Holidays! It’s such a classic, warm and inviting scent! Absolutely love it!” writes one.

4 White Christmas Is Also Back

Another favorite, White Christmas, is also back for another year. “So happy to see this available! In my household, it’s not Christmas without Yankee White Christmas burning. I buy a few for gifts as well for those that drop by and for hostess gifts. You cannot go wrong with this scent on a chilly winter day. It’s not a strong pine, just a fresh, clean scent with a hint of pine,” writes a repeat customer. “I love it my whole house smells like Christmas it’s my favorite,” adds another.

5 A Bayberry Candle That Reminds People of Their Childhood Homes

Another new arrival that shoppers love? Holiday Bayberry. “I was pleasantly surprised with this new to me fragrance. The smell was energizing…I kept returning to the room this candle was burning in,” writes one. “It is so difficult to find a genuine aroma of Bayberry, however, this candle scent is perfect! Not too strong, but, very earthy, spicy, sweet, and very pleasant. Reminds me of my childhood and the holidays. LOVE it!” another adds.

6 A Moscow Mule Inspired Citrusy Scent

Inspired by a Moscow Mule, Ginger Mule is a citrusy scent inspired by a “casual evening full of laughter and lively conversation as you catch up with your BFF. The two of you unwind in the fragrances of your favorite cocktail: warm ginger, zesty lime slices, and just a little bit of honeycomb for sweetness,” the brand writes. It is currently on sale for $10, so stock up.

RELATED: 7 Best Luxury Candle Dupes at HomeGoods Right Now.

7 And, An Advent Calendar

A Yankee Candle Advent calendar? Yes, please. The Countdown to Christmas is filled with 24 mini candle favorites in 12 popular scents. It includes 24 Yankee Candle® Minis, two each in Balsam & Cedar, Christmas Cookie™, Sparkling Cinnamon, Lemon Lavender, Sage & Citrus, Magical Bright Lights, MidSummer’s Night®, Red Apple Wreath, White Spruce & Grapefruit, Amber & Sandalwood, Bayside Cedar, and Spiced Pumpkin. This makes a great gift item for a candle lover.