Fun fact: I am obsessed with candles. I just went to Target today to see what new arrivals had landed at my local store, and learned that the store and website are having an epic “buy 1, get 1 50% off” sale on the majority of candles, excluding Hearth and Hand and clearance. There is no better time to stock up on all your favorite items and so many fun seasonal finds, including candles that double as decor. Here are the 7 best candles to buy at Target’s huge BOGO sale this week, before the sale ends September 1.

1 Lots of Amazing Yankee Candle Scents, Including Vanilla Crème Brûlée

So many Yankee Candles are on sale, including many scents in the 20oz Signature Large Tumbler Candle, normally $21.49. Christmas Cookie, Spiced Pumpkin, Pink Pumpkin, and the fan favorite, Vanilla Crème Brûlée, are all available. “Vanilla Crème Brûlée is my favorite candle (of ANY brand). Even if you’re not a huge fan of vanilla, this one might change your mind. It’s warm, creamy, and very smooth. Love it,” one shopper writes.

2 Nostalgic Smelling Fall Candles From Threshold

If you crave the smell of fall, pick up one of many autumn-themed scents in the 2 Wick Lidded Jar Candle from Threshold, including Pumpkin Bourbon, Pumpkin Brulee, and Pumpkin Pancakes. “Favorite fall scent,” writes a shopper. “I love this scent. I bought it years ago and have been waiting for it to come back.” another commented on the quality. “I like how it burns nice and clean and lasted a long time.”

3 Relaxing Threshold Spa Candles

If you are searching for a spa-like candle, the Glass Jar Candle candle collection from Threshold will transport you into a zen zone, including Coconut Water + Orchid. These scents come in 5.5 to 24-ounce jars. “Makes my house smell so relaxing,” writes a shopper. “This is a subtle scent that so far hasn’t bothered any of my family that are sensitive to overpowered candles, even burning more than one for the whole day.”

4 My Favorite Le Labo Santal 26 Dupe

In my opinion Threshold Studio McGee Santal + Ginger is one of the best candles at Target. I love the moody scent, which is a perfect dupe for Le Labo Santal 26. “Best smelling candle I have bought in a long time! The smell isn’t overpowering but you can definitely smell it! I really hope Target keeps this scent around as a staple,” one shopper agrees.

5 This Skull Shaped Bourbon Casket Candle That Doubles As Decor

I bought two of the new 2 Wick 18oz Skull Shaped Filled Red Wax Candle Bourbon Casket from Threshold candles. Not only are they amazing Halloween decorations that look super classy and expensive, but the candle smells insanely good. One shopper calls it “elegant spookiness” in a 5-star review. “I don’t usually do candles. But I do love Halloween, so this was worth picking up. It is fairly heavy and very sturdy and beautiful color. The candle smells good. The wicks are well spaced. I’ll use the skull even after the wax burns away.”

6 These Feminine Taper Candles

Shoppers are obsessed with this four-pack Taper Set Light Pink Twist from Threshold designed with Studio McGee. “Absolutely love how stylish & high end these tapered candle sticks look!

These are my absolute favorite candles to add to my vintage candle sticks. They also make excellent gifts. So unique and delicate. I just love them!” writes a shopper.

7 And, a Very Wicked Feeling “Poisoned Pomegranate” Candle

I also fell in love with another seasonal candle that doubles as decor, the Lidded Pomegranate Heart Candle Poisoned Pomegranate fromThreshold. It feels very elegant but still Halloweenish, like it is a poisoned apple. It also smells really amazing, similar to a Voluspa I used to buy.