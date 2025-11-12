From luxe mirrors to viral garlands, these new Hobby Lobby décor finds are flying off shelves.

Have you shopped at Hobby Lobby lately? The store is filled with so many fantastic home decor finds, especially its expansive holiday section, which takes up about half my local store. The website is also an excellent resource right now, as you can score some of the hottest items that are sold out in stores, including the viral garland that shoppers say looks so real. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby home decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 These Sequin Trees

Hobby Lobby is exploding with holiday items right now, including this Sequin Cone Tree, available in silver, gold, champagne, and white. It is such a beautiful and sparkling decoration for just $4.99. “Absolutely gorgeous trees! Make a very stunning statement,” writes a shopper. “I came back to buy more,” adds another.

2 And, These Slender Fake Trees That Look Real

If you prefer a slender Christmas tree, check out the 4-ft Narrow Alpine Pre-Lit Christmas Tree, on sale for $34.99. It is the “perfect little tree,” says a shopper. “I love my Christmas tree forest! I have a 7′, 6′ and 5′. I like being able to see the trunk, it allows for ornaments to be seen without being squished between branches. For those concerned about the tree falling over, I place a paver ( or a brick would work) on each side of the trunk, on metal base and they are very sturdy. I also have one on my front porch, the dining room and a couple other rooms with simple decorations.”

3 A Stnning Anthro Mirror Dupe

Hobby Lobby is a great place to buy mirrors, always half off as part of a constant sale. This Baroque Arch Wood Wall Mirror, is $49.99 and is an excellent dupe for the Anthropologie Primrose mirror. “Beautiful, writes a shopper. “This mirror is beautiful, good size for a small vanity and it’s heavier and even feels better quality than the 59.99 one they have (bigger tho).”

4 The Viral Cedar Garland That Is Sold Out In Stores

I couldn’t find the viral Hobby Lobby Cedar Garland in-store, but it’s available online for $49.99. “Incredible! Worth the hype!! Best garland I’ve ever purchased!!! Looks so real and absolutely gorgeous,” writes a shopper. “Great price point and quality. Perfect to add in arrangements, garland to make it fuller. Totally recommend it,” another adds.

5 A Scalloped Lamp That Looks Rich

The Boho Leaf Ceramic Table Lamp, $21.99, is perfectly textured and sculpted for an upscale and expensive look. “I bought this cute lamp to add some light in my dining room. I put it on top of a china cabinet and it looks great. I love that it has the switch in the cord since the lamp is up high. I think it looks really nice with my vases. I love the size, color, design, texture and shade. It fits well with my farmhouse table. And I bought the bulbs it recommended at Hobby Lobby,” writes a shopper.

6 Christmas Scented Pillar Candles

There are so many fantastic holiday candles, whether you want a glass, tin, or just a beautifully colored and scented pillar candle. This Darsee & David’s Sugared Spruce Pillar Candle smells like freshly cut trees and is on sale for $4.99 for the larger size.

7 And, These Crates for Crafts and Holiday Displays

Rustic Wood Crates are always handy for displaying or storing a variety of items, but they are extra amazing for all your holiday decoration and crafts. They are just $22.48, half off the original price.