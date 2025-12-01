7 Best New Walmart Clothing Under $20 Hitting Shelves This Week

Walmart shoppers love these seven stylish under-$20 clothing finds landing in stores now.

We have great tops and bottoms for you that won’t break the bank. Under $20 can be a tricky prompt since some of the cooler thing edge closer to $25 but we found great high-quality things that don’t seem affordable but are. We had fun scouring Walmart’s digital shelves to round up 7 of the best things customers have reviewed and fallen for. We stuck with tops and bottoms that make sense for the festive season and threw in a hat. If you’re interested in other things at Walmart, we have plenty more from the baking essentials to the coats. The giant also rolled out next day shipping, which is a plus. Let’s start with a doggie take on a trendy sweater.

1 No Boundaries Fashion Icon Sweater, Midweight, Women’s

This darling dog sweatshirt will absolutely endear you to new pals. It’ll get you the look and feel of the Ralph Lauren bear sweater that everyone obsessed with right now and for $17. You could wear it with this skirt or something in a deep red too. The tongue makes it. Shoppers dig it. “Such a great quality sweater. Super soft and just too cute. I sized up because I wanted a looser look. A must buy,” one said. “Super soft. Hangs nicely. Not itchy like a sweater and not too heavy. I may get another to have a backup! I love it,” another said.

2 Time and Tru Women’s Tie Front Peplum Top with Short Puff Sleeves

Look at this statement blouse for $15.98, less than the cost of a Seamless order. It’s got a little keyhole to show some skin, with lovely detail at the neckline, the double tie detail, and longer puffy sleeves with elastic cuffs and a flouncy peplum hem. “I’ve gotten so many compliments on this shirt,” one customer wrote and looked stunning on her. “Surprisingly good quality and fit and style. just buy it!” another shopper said.

3 No Boundaries Cable Knit Sweater Wide Leg Pants

We could live in these dreamy pants that are basically pajama pants. If you’re benefiting from the work from home paradigm please do. They’re so comfy and actually sexy. They’re $13.98 so there’s really nothing stopping you from wearing these leg warmer-like pants. The matching V-neck top is so spot on and this set comes in cream too. Pair with knockoff Uggs and you’re all set.

4 No Boundaries Bow Jeans

We’ve talked about the bow sweater before but these are such cute bow jeans for UNDER $20. Maybe you could get crafty and make your own DIY bow jeans, but they know what they’re doing and they’re only $19.98. If you look beyond the little bows, this is a great pair of low-rise faded jeans. Just really adorable. “These pants are so cute! The bow is the CUTEST detail! They fit true to size and the fabric feels thick, but also comfortable.”

5 DOVACKA Cotton Beanie Hat

This hat works for any gender identity and you could get an extra one. It has a unique 3D cutting and handmade hexagonal cap and folds over your ears, which — great. It comes in rust red and mustard yellow and a bunch of different shades of grey and navy we did not know were even conceivable. And the cuff is adjustable too. We love a beanie.

6 No Boundaries Embroidered Christmas Cardigan

This sweater stopped me cold with actual peppermint candy buttons. Add to cart this moment, it’s so adorable! Wear this to make a candy cane caprese salad with mozzrella and tomatoes and basil as your holly. Wear this and shrink yourself to play a real life version of Candyland. Wear this by yourself and have a beautiful sweater party because you would nto be admitted to an ugly sweater party. It’s just perfect and just under the wire at $18.98.

7 Time and Tru Women’s Flannel Shirt with Long Sleeves

This is so excellent for the farmer’s market or picking of pumpkins or really anything produce related. It says, I’m outdoorsy even if you don’t do outdoor activities. We like it with a ballcap and tucked. And it’s light. To the reviews! “I really like this flannel shirt. It was made well and reasonably priced… fits to size. Sometimes flannel shirts are thick and heavy but this one is not very heavy more like a cotton shirt which I like the look and don’t have the heavy feel of flannel.” And another praised the lightness of it. “The shirt comes in multiple patterns and colors. It’s 100 percent cotton which is what I wanted. It’s a high/lo hem so great tucked or untucked. It’s not a heavy shirt but warm enough for winter up north especially when layered. Runs true to size.”