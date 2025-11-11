7 Best New Walmart Winter Sweaters Landing in Stores This Week

Walmart’s latest sweater drop is filled with cozy knits and bow details perfect for winter.

The bar for this list was high given all the new arrival sweaters that just hit Walmart. We wanted them to be dependable staples, but also form-fitting and sweet. So we have tight turtlenecks, pullovers with some give and as to be expected, adorable bows all over in different ways. The knitwear we’ve shortlisted are all very low-priced, but some of these even look expensive to the surprise of the shoppers reviewing them. Walmart does have everything, as we know from the 2000 Natalie Portman flick Where the Heart Is 2000 where her character’s boyfriend abandons her and she proceeds to secretly live out her life in the Walmart. Luckily things end well for her and so does this list of seven new sweaters that just hit Walmart. Here we go!

1 Celebrity Pink Women’s and Women’s Plus Ribbed Mock Neck Top

“Love this item,” one shopper said about this $14.50 sweater. The lines on this ribbed mock neck top are the perfect ’90s look. This would be a practical must buy best worn with form fitting pants or a tight miniskirt, unlike the picture above. It’s such a pretty pale petal pink, and would hug curves in the perfect way.

2 Free Assembly Women’s Mock Neck Sweater with Long Sleeves

“Feels like cashmere,” is how one review begins. The praise for this cable cardigan warms up from there. “Absolutely beautiful sweater! The embellished details make it look so elegant, and the mock neck adds a touch of sophistication. It’s soft, warm, and perfect for the holidays or a night out. I’ve already gotten so many compliments!” At $26, this fits the everyday reliable critiera.

3 Free Assembly Women’s and Women’s Plus Cable Cardigan with Short Puff Sleeves

This Barbie bubblegum pink mock neck sweater has a really interesting pattern to keep it from being coastal grandma. (It comes in white and black as well.) This review says it best. “I’m really impressed with this sweater — the quality is excellent! The style is classic with a modern twist — perfect for layering over a blouse or wearing on its own. What really stands out are the detailed buttons; they add such a nice touch of sophistication and make the sweater feel unique and elevated.”

4 No Boundaries Bow Sweater

My precious bows are back with this $17 lightweight bow sweater for a touch of delicate femininity that appears to be causing love affairs. “I am in love with this sweater! It is so cute and so soft and just perfect in every way!” one shopper mused. This would be so cute with a light pink headband. The accompanying jeans have bows too which would absolutely endear you to new pals. Wear it to the Nutcracker or ballet class or just wear it and watch other people do those things on TV in some cozy pajamas.

5 Time and Tru Women’s Chunky Turtleneck Pullover Sweater with Long Sleeves

We recommended some tight turtlenecks on this list, but this is the slouchy one with some give you’ll want to throw on with leggings. It could even be your Thanksgiving sweater given the shape. This $22 turtleneck pullover is scoring plenty of praise. “I bought one of these in store and liked it so much I wanted the others. Solid colors would be great in the future,” one shopper said. “Great sweater for the price, and exceptionally soft,” said another. “Really good quality for the price! Obsessed,” another said, echoing the value factor. We endorse.

6 Free Assembly Women’s Ribbed Turtleneck Tee, Sizes

A wardrobe mainstay and it looks expensive, but it’s only $14.99. The black one is so nice. It’s tight and everything you need from a ribbed turtleneck. “This striped t-neck is a classic. But, even though it looks like your typical t-neck, it is ribbed so it fits nicely. Fits true to size and can be worn alone or as a layering piece. This one will get lots of use for work and casual wear. Looks much more expensive than it was,” one shopper said. “You would think this came from more expensive store!”

7 99 Jane Street Women’s and Women’s Plus Bow Print Pullover Sweater

And I’m back closing out this list with more bows because Walmart gets how fun bows are. This is a really cozy burgundy and cream fuzzy sweater I the form of a bow print pullover you could throw on over a shirt and instantly look adorable. Dress for the fuzziness with an undershirt. “For the price, I think it was pretty reasonable and overall I would say I’m happy with it, as long as I have a long sleeve shirt layered underneath it,” a shopper said. “The fit of the sweater is spot on. It hits at my hips and has plenty of length in the sleeves. The sweater is a little bit itchy, but nothing a shirt underneath wouldn’t fix,” another said. Long sleeve bodysuit: add to cart.