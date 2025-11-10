7 Best Nordstrom Rack Coats and Outfits to Grab for the Holidays

Nordstrom Rack’s best holiday finds include luxe coats, party skirts, and chic accessories.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I’m really liking what I’m seeing from Nordstrom Rack this week for the holidays and for long after that. I scanned the new arrivals so you don’t have to rummage. I found a lot of fairly universally appealing pieces like a Marc Jacobs bag under $100, a trendy sheer blouse from Alice + Olivia, and a luxe looking velvet belt. I also included an Elie Tahari wool coat, which I bought in 2017, and just purchased again. It’s not a new arrival, but it’s the best coat I’ve seen over the years and I know coats. It is so form fitting and stylish the way that the sea of blanket winter coats that will drown you just aren’t. It hugs my body and the collared hood really does keep you warm. O.K. here’s the rest of the list of the best clothing finds on Nordstrom Rack’s site now. You can buy something and arrange for a pick up at a store near you so you don’t have to deal with holiday delays. The Nordstrom is also an excellent meeting spot for you and your friends, as I learned from this hilarious TikTok video about people who use compass directions.

1 Shiny Gathered Midi Skirt

This skirt is so chic and perfect for holiday parties.

2 Tahari Wool Blend Coat

The aforementined coat. It’s rare to find such a flattering shape. I own this shawl collar coat in both black and burgundy, and the black is on stock on the site too.

3 Ruffle Cardigan

I like the way this extra layer on this crewneck sweater makes this feel high fashion.

4 Plaid Sweater Bomber Jacket

This is really cute for over jeans, and well-priced.

5 Quilted Velvet Belt

I love this belt over a skirt like the one in this list or a blazer.

6 Bold SLG Small Crossbody Pouch Bag

This is a great deal on a Marc Jacobs bag for $69 for yourself if you made the nice or naughty list or as a gift. It fits a phone and some makeup.

7 Delaina Sheer Mesh Crop Top

This is the winter floral skin-tight shirt look that’s everywhere and the price is so good for Alice + Olivia.