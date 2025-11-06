7 Best New Express Arrivals That Look Luxury for Less

These are so polished and expensive looking.

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

I wasn’t thinking the business casual emporium Express would have a truckload of adorable sweaters with their new arrivals this week, but b0y did they deliver.

The sweater weather dress code is not strictly enforced, but most of the new arrivals are sweaters. Cute sweaters. Some of them are really interesting sloping shoulder shapes worth forwarding to the decisionmaker at the North Pole. We threw in a real glam dress moment toward the end. These things are so polished and expensive looking, I kept pausing my search for you to say, Express is that really you? Honestly, Express, where have you been all my life? You’ll see why with these sweaters.

Enwrap yourselves.

1 Double Bow Crew Neck Cardigan

Truth be told, I despise sweaters and grey, but this dual bow 1960s-ish sweater is one of the sweetest pieces of clothing I’ve seen in days. It’s up there in cost, but it looks so chic.

2 Floral Lace Sweater

Give me pearl buttons, and I’m listening. This is a charmer of a statement blouse with its floral lace fabric. Expect compliments.

RELATED: 7 Best New Old Navy Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Tipped V-Neck Novelty Button Cardigan

Like the bow sweater, this one’s also in the Blair Warldorf family — she’s having a moment, it’s inarguable. Just a darling cardigan. Not into the leather skirt. Wear it with something equally as polished as this sweater.

4 Striped Ribbed Boat Neck Sweater

This is another very rich looking sweater that I am all into. It’s so pretty with full-fat eggnog color pants as pictured, but I would love it most with black leggings that bare your ankles. Also, how is this Express? So. Good.

5 Silky Soft Fitted Turtleneck Sweater

This black turtleneck might seem simple at first glance, but it’s one of those essentials that manages to be both ultra-chic and endlessly practical, the kind of piece that works layered under blazers, tucked into trousers, or worn solo with statement earrings. It’s the definition of wardrobe glue—elevating everything it touches while still feeling effortless.

6 Rosette V-Neck Sleeveless Fit and Flare Mini Dress with Pockets

Glam moment as promised. A thousand times yes. Yes to the 3D Rosettes, yes to the pockets. Yes to the non-froofy full skirt. Yes to this dress.

RELATED: 7 Best New Anthropologie Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

7 Editor Signature Stretch High Waisted Flare Trouser

It simply wouldn’t be Express without a signature pair of stretch pants making an appearance, and this high-waisted, flared version checks every box. The silhouette lengthens the leg beautifully, the fabric holds you in all the right places, and the comfort level makes them ideal for both office days and nights out.