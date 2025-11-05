5 Best New Quince Christmas Finds Available Online Now

From velvet stockings to lifelike trees, Quince’s new Christmas arrivals are selling fast.

If you aren’t shopping at Quince for everything from affordable cashmere sweaters to coffee machines, you are missing out. The price-transparent brand has been expanding its collection over the past several years. This year, it even dropped its first holiday home collection, rivaling name brands like King of Christmas and Balsam Hill. The line of 5 items definitely gives serious Ralph Lauren Christmas vibes, from its realistic faux trees to velvet stockings and tree skirts. Here are the 5 best Quinkce Christmas arrivals that just hit this week.

1 This Fraser Fir Tree That Looks So Real

Why pay top dollar for a tree when you can get the Fraser Fir Christmas Tree: Lit for $649.90. According to Quince, competitors, including King of Christmas and Balsam Hill, are selling the same type of tree for nearly $2,000. “The Fraser Fir looks incredibly lifelike with its full branches and warm LED lights that create a cozy holiday glow. Setup was simple, and the quality feels premium—perfect for a timeless Christmas centerpiece,” writes a shopper. “We had a King Of Christmas flocked tree before this and, let me tell you, this is KOC quality for half of the price! Easy assembly. I was nervous with how compact it was at first.. but once I started “fluffing”, I was so impressed! I would highly recommend. It may be October, but had to snag it before it sold out and so glad we did!” added another.

2 A Cotton Velvet Tree Skirt

How gorgeous is this Cotton Velvet Tree Skirt, available in red, white, and green? It’s selling for $59.90 compared to over $100 elsewhere. “Deep Rich color and nice firm wait !! Looking forward to using it this Christmas season!” writes a shopper. “This tree skirt looks and feels so great, now I have to be more selective when choosing a worthy live Christmas tree,” adds another.

3 A Candle and Diffuser That Smell Like a Freshly Cut Tree

Don’t sleep on Quince’s home fragrances, including candles and a reed diffuser. This Balsam Fir candle is $24 and smells like Christmas trees. “Smells like a Christmas tree! I am very picky when it comes to scents and a lot of scents give me a headache but this one smelled so much like a Christmas tree and got me so excited to decorate for winter!! If you love the smell of a Christmas tree you have to smell this candle!” writes a shopper.

4 Cotton Velvet Stockings

These Cotton Velvet Stockings perfectly match the tree skirts and feel so bougie and sophisticated. “The stocking is even better than I thought it would be. It is quite plain, but it’s exactly what I wanted. I was able to embroider on the top flap easily, but it’s large and well-made,” writes a shopper.

5 A “Very Expensive Looking” Spruce Tree

Another tree option? The Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree, $299.90. It features upturned branches and sharper needles, offering an ideal canvas for decorations. Choose pre-lit or unlit options for a practical and festive centerpiece. “Amazing Quality,” writes a shopper. “Very expensive looking and durable. I think I found my forever tree!”