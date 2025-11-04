11 Best Home Depot New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Month

From lawn tools to savvy storage solutions.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A new season calls for a new home project! Perhaps you want to renovate the bathroom, or are looking to save money on lawn care by doing it yourself, or are in need of more storage. Whatever your reno project entails, Home Depot is a one-stop shop for all the above. (The retailer is also overflowing with outdoor holiday decorations, but that’s a story for another time.) Get the creative juices flowing with these new Home Depot arrivals.

RELATED: 7 Best New Home Depot Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Month.

1. Sadie Antique Green Hall Tree with Cushioned Storage Bench

Maximize storage space in your entryway with the Sadie Antique Green Hall Tree with Cushioned Storage Bench ($799). In addition to a two-seater storage bench, the unit has three shelves, four hanging hooks, two drawers, and two cabinets.

2. Lightweight Aluminum Handle Leaf Rake

We’re in the throes of peak fall foliage, but soon enough, you’re going to need a hand collecting fallen leaves, which is where this Lightweight Aluminum Handle Leaf Rake ($24) comes into play. Its 67-inch-long handle makes it easier to rake larger and harder-to-reach places.

3. Antique Bronze Steel Wood Outdoor Fire Pit

No one will believe you paid only $80 for this Antique Bronze Steel Wood Outdoor Fire Pit, which comes with a mesh covering, log grate, and poker. According to Home Depot, the pit can heat up to 40 square feet.

4. 18V Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower

Don’t know what to get your dad for Christmas? This 18V Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower ($184) is a yardman’s dream, plus it comes with tinted safety goggles.

RELATED: 4 Home Depot and Lowe’s Shopping Changes Happening This Month.

5. 62-inch Brass Arc Floor Lamp with Glass Shade

Bring a warm glow to your bedroom or home office with this industrial-inspired 62-inch Brass Arc Floor Lamp with Glass Shade ($83). Reviewers say it’s super easy to assemble and can cast lots of light.

6. Portable Vacuum with Fine Dust Filter

This Portable Vacuum with Fine Dust Filter ($100) is the king of all transportable vacuums. Standout specs include: four-gallon capacity, 5.0 horsepower, fine dust filter, wet-dry vac feature, three extension wands, utility nozzle, and a car nozzle.

7. Backless Bench with Storage

Prop this Backless Bench with Storage ($220) at the end of your bed for storing spare blankets and linens. Alternatively, use it in the entryway or mudroom as a place to put on shoes and jackets.

8. 21-Quart Lunch Cooler with 18-ounce Insulated Mug

Milwaukee’s 21-Quart Lunch Cooler with 18-ounce Insulated Mug ($88) is made from tear-resistant material and has a dry storage compartment with a leak-proof liner, padded shoulder strap, and exterior pocket.

RELATED: 7 Best Home Depot New Arrivals.

9. Arched Medicine Cabinet with Mirror

Sometimes, all it takes is a few cosmetic changes to turn your bathroom into a luxury powder room, and we have our eyes set on this sleek Arched Medicine Cabinet with Mirror ($192). It comes in two sizes and a variety of finishes.

10. Bamboo-Inspired Accent Chair

This Bamboo-Inspired Accent Chair ($304) is designed with tapered wooden legs and angled armrests with braided paper cords. The cream cushions add a mid-century touch.

11. Floating Wooden Shelves with Hidden Storage

Keep your kitchen counters clutter-free with these Floating Wooden Shelves with Hidden Storage ($270).

“I love the secret compartment in the bottom shelf! A great place to stash regular items used that keeps them handy yet tucked out of sight when you want them to be,” says one shopper.