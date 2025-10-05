 Skip to content

7 Best Home Depot New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Month

Avatar for Dana Schulz
By
October 5, 2025
Fact-Checked

Get fall-ready with new furniture, lawn equipment, and outdoor heaters.

Avatar for Dana Schulz
By
October 5, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Autumn may mark the end of the summer season, but it’s also a time of new beginnings—and that makes right now a great time for seasonal home upgrades. Stocking everything from tools to decor and furniture, Home Depot is your one-stop shop for all things home improvement, and with new arrivals dropping right now, you’re sure to find new favorites at impressive prices. Wondering which Home Depot deals you shouldn’t miss? These are the top seven new products hitting store shelves in time for fall.

RELATED: 13 Secrets Home Depot Doesn’t Want You to Know.

1
Lifetime 65 qt. High Performance Cooler: $136

white cooler
Home Depot

Whether you’re all about camping or throwing an epic tailgate, it’s a good idea to come prepared. This 65-quart cooler is big enough to pack a killer spread, and with eight days of ice retention, your stores will keep. It’s made of durable polyethylene and finished off with a durable stainless steel hinge rod and easy-open rubber latches. It’s the perfect companion for your next adventure.

2
Outdoor Fire Pit with Screen and Poker: $149

outdoor firepit
Home Depot

Whether for roasting s’mores or just basking in its glow, there are few things cozier than building a fire in the fall. This small, safety-optimized outdoor fire pit has a durable steel frame, a mesh screen lid to prevent embers from escaping, and a safety ring that doubles as a handle for easy moving. Plus—a cooking grate that transforms the pit into a simple grill.

3
3-Piece Halloween Classics LED Faceless Witches: $129

three light-up witches in front of a house
Home Depot

If you love decorating for spooky season—and who doesn’t?— this trio of lifesized, faceless witches is sure to cast a spell on whoever dares approach. Glowing mysteriously in brightly colored LED lights, the three-piece set makes a complete coven that’s perfect for Halloween. Less haunting is the prospect of setting them up: Simply secure them to your lawn with the kit’s included ground stakes.

4
Ryobi Cordless Battery Jet Fan Leaf Blower: $199

Ryobi leaf blower
Home Depot

Fall foliage may be stunning, but those falling leaves can also be a lot of work. Rather than spending every weekend raking your lawn, you can use a cordless leaf blower to cut the job in half. This particular blower kit boasts more power than a 27cc gas blower, meaning it can handle tough jobs like damp leaves, heavy yard debris, and compacted grass.

RELATED: 6 New HomeGoods Lamps That’ll Give Your Room a Cozy Glow.

5
Arched Oak 5-Shelf Bookcase: $556

arched cabinet in a house
Home Depot

When it comes to this season’s top decor trends, arches are in. And while you may not be able to renovate your interiors—think curved doorways and windows—adding arched furniture can help you get the look for less. This five-shelf bookcase has glass double doors, so you can display your favorite items in style.

6
Stainless Steel Propane Standing Patio Heater: $159

outdoor standing heater on a patio
Home Depot

As temperatures drop, you can stretch the outdoor season by getting creative with space heaters. This one from Hampton Bay marries form and function: It’s as innocuous to look at as a large steel lamp and features powerful burners that can make any cool night more comfortable. Wheels on the heater’s base also make it easy to transport when you decide your fun is done.

7
Ring Floodlight Cam Plus Wired Outdoor Smart Security Camera: $99.99

Ring floodlight camera
Home Depot

Your home is your safe haven, and your security system is what keeps it that way. This Ring floodlight cam records 1080p HD video using color night vision and features LED floodlights to scare off intruders. Two-way talk channels, motion-activated notifications, and built-in security sirens offer even more peace of mind and protection.

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • HomeGoods
    HomeGoods
    Daily Living

    9 Best New HomeGoods Christmas Decor Finds

    Relax into cozy blankets, candles and pink trees.

  • 7 Best New Dollar Tree Holiday Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
    7 Best New Dollar Tree Holiday Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Dollar Tree Holiday Finds

    It includes stockings, candle holders, and more.

  • walmart storefront against a moon and stars background
    walmart storefront against a moon and stars background
    Daily Living

    7 New PJ Sets From Walmart and Target

    Get cozy for fall with these soft sleeping clothes.

  • 7 Best New Bath & Body Works Items Hitting Shelves This October
    7 Best New Bath & Body Works Items Hitting Shelves This October
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Bath & Body Works Items This Month

    New are cinnamon roll candles and lip oils.

  • target store with a blue and yellow lightening background
    target store with a blue and yellow lightening background
    Daily Living

    11 Best Early Target Circle Week Deals

    Act fast, these items are already close to selling out!

  • home depot sign against a blue polka dot background
    home depot sign against a blue polka dot background
    Daily Living

    7 Best Home Depot New Arrivals

    Get fall-ready with new furniture, lawn equipment, and more.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family