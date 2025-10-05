7 Best Home Depot New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Month

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Autumn may mark the end of the summer season, but it’s also a time of new beginnings—and that makes right now a great time for seasonal home upgrades. Stocking everything from tools to decor and furniture, Home Depot is your one-stop shop for all things home improvement, and with new arrivals dropping right now, you’re sure to find new favorites at impressive prices. Wondering which Home Depot deals you shouldn’t miss? These are the top seven new products hitting store shelves in time for fall.

RELATED: 13 Secrets Home Depot Doesn’t Want You to Know.

1 Lifetime 65 qt. High Performance Cooler: $136

Whether you’re all about camping or throwing an epic tailgate, it’s a good idea to come prepared. This 65-quart cooler is big enough to pack a killer spread, and with eight days of ice retention, your stores will keep. It’s made of durable polyethylene and finished off with a durable stainless steel hinge rod and easy-open rubber latches. It’s the perfect companion for your next adventure.

2 Outdoor Fire Pit with Screen and Poker: $149

Whether for roasting s’mores or just basking in its glow, there are few things cozier than building a fire in the fall. This small, safety-optimized outdoor fire pit has a durable steel frame, a mesh screen lid to prevent embers from escaping, and a safety ring that doubles as a handle for easy moving. Plus—a cooking grate that transforms the pit into a simple grill.

3 3-Piece Halloween Classics LED Faceless Witches: $129

If you love decorating for spooky season—and who doesn’t?— this trio of lifesized, faceless witches is sure to cast a spell on whoever dares approach. Glowing mysteriously in brightly colored LED lights, the three-piece set makes a complete coven that’s perfect for Halloween. Less haunting is the prospect of setting them up: Simply secure them to your lawn with the kit’s included ground stakes.

4 Ryobi Cordless Battery Jet Fan Leaf Blower: $199

Fall foliage may be stunning, but those falling leaves can also be a lot of work. Rather than spending every weekend raking your lawn, you can use a cordless leaf blower to cut the job in half. This particular blower kit boasts more power than a 27cc gas blower, meaning it can handle tough jobs like damp leaves, heavy yard debris, and compacted grass.

RELATED: 6 New HomeGoods Lamps That’ll Give Your Room a Cozy Glow.

5 Arched Oak 5-Shelf Bookcase: $556

When it comes to this season’s top decor trends, arches are in. And while you may not be able to renovate your interiors—think curved doorways and windows—adding arched furniture can help you get the look for less. This five-shelf bookcase has glass double doors, so you can display your favorite items in style.

6 Stainless Steel Propane Standing Patio Heater: $159

As temperatures drop, you can stretch the outdoor season by getting creative with space heaters. This one from Hampton Bay marries form and function: It’s as innocuous to look at as a large steel lamp and features powerful burners that can make any cool night more comfortable. Wheels on the heater’s base also make it easy to transport when you decide your fun is done.

7 Ring Floodlight Cam Plus Wired Outdoor Smart Security Camera: $99.99

Your home is your safe haven, and your security system is what keeps it that way. This Ring floodlight cam records 1080p HD video using color night vision and features LED floodlights to scare off intruders. Two-way talk channels, motion-activated notifications, and built-in security sirens offer even more peace of mind and protection.