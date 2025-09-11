 Skip to content
2 Major Home Depot Holiday Favorites Hitting Shelves This Week

This one item sells out every year, so get yours early.

September 11, 2025
September 11, 2025
We’re more than a month out from Halloween, but U.S. retailers already have Christmas on the brain. In fact, folks are rushing to Home Depot to stock up on string lights, inflatable yard displays, life-size animatronics, artificial Christmas trees, and more—and popular items are already close to selling out. However, there are two new holiday favorites hitting shelves this week, and one of them is currently trending on TikTok.

This might be the year you finally switch to an artificial Christmas tree…if you haven’t already.

The price of real Christmas trees increased an average of $25 in 2024, followed by a 10 to 15 percent spike from the year prior, according to the American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA). Given the rocky state of our economic climate right now, it’s likely that costs will jump again this holiday season. Hence, now is the perfect time to invest in an artificial tree that you can recycle for many Christmases to come.

Enter: Home Depot’s Grand Duchess Twinkling Balsam Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree.

The best-selling product comes in three sizes (7.5 ft., 9 ft., 12 ft., and 15 ft.) and two tree shapes (full or slim). Shoppers can also purchase a flocked or unflocked version. (“Flocked” refers to the artificial snow/fibers applied to fake trees to give them a snowy, winter wonderland appearance.) It also comes with twinkling LED lights, so you can check one more thing off your list.

The Grand Duchess first went viral a few years ago and is now trending on TikTok again ahead of the holiday season.

“I heard about this style last tree on social media last year and I am so glad I was able to get one this year,” wrote a five-star reviewer, who picked up the Home Depot tree earlier this week. There’s “no empty gaps,” and it’s “very realistic looking,” they added. Plus, it only takes “a few minutes to set up.”

The Grand Duchess tree starts at $347. Although a lofty price, the ACTA points out that most high-quality artificial trees can be used for up to 20 years if stored and cared for properly.

@shatcher9

run!!!!! the viral twinkling grand duchess tree is BACK in stock and it comes in 4 sizes this year! this was worth every penny! linked in my LTK! #grandduchess #homedepot #christmastree #christmasdecor #christmas @The Home Depot

♬ origineel geluid – Mike’s Christmas Village ✨

Home Depot also just dropped a Disney Christmas collection. It includes an Animated Holiday Mickey Mouse ($199), Animated Holiday Minnie Mouse ($199), and Animated Holiday Goofy ($199).

Each animatronic stands 4 ft. tall and recites a variety of phrases, poems, and Christmas songs. Together, they make a cute trio, but you can also display them individually.

@angie_vallarta

Christmas is around the corner y’all!! If you can’t make it to Disneyland during the holidays, bring Disney to your home 🏰❤️🖤💚🖤 #christmas #disney #mickey #minnie #holidays @The Home Depot

♬ TAKE A MOMENT, TREAT YOURSELF! – VOISTA STUDIO

 

