Walmart Just Released Its Own Version of the Viral Home Depot Christmas Tree, and Shoppers Are Conflicted

For every holiday, there seems to be a new viral decoration. (We're looking at you, giant Halloween skeleton.) Last Christmas, Home Depot's pre-lit artificial tree was the item that everyone ran to buy to buy. It quickly sold out, which left shoppers in search of a dupe. And it appears that Walmart took note, as they've released their own version of the viral tree this year. It's half the price, but shoppers are still divided on whether or not it's better than the original.

Home Depot's Pre-Lit LED Grand Duchess Twinkling Balsam Fir Artificial Christmas Tree is $499 for the 9-foot option and $349 for the 7.5-foot version. It's adorned with 3,400 color-changing lights, is easy to put together, and can be set on a timer or controlled with a remote. It's currently still in stock, but it's very likely to sell out soon.

Last year, the general consensus was that the tree is well worth the hefty price tag.

"I didn’t anticipate how much of a time- and stress-saver it would be not to untangle strings of lights and get them into place," said Daryna Tobey, a writer at Bob Vila, who gave the tree a glowing review.

Tobey added that it only took her 11 minutes to set the tree up and that she appreciated the bendable Memory Wire branches for hanging heavy ornaments.

The one complaint some people had last year was that the tree was a bit too bright. But, as TikToker @paigey_alamo recently shared, this year it comes with a dimmer option.





@paigey_alamo Unboxing my 9 foot pre-lit LED grand Duches twinkling balsam fir artificial Christmas tree from Home Depot! I know I know Christmas is four months away, but I couldn’t wait to get this Christmas tree, especially after it’s sold out last year. I will link in the comments this tree and want to note it does come in three 3 sizes…7.5 Ft, 9 Ft & 12 Ft. #2024viralchristmastree #grandduchess #2024grandduchess #homedepot #christmas #fyp #christmastree #christmasseason #2024christmashaul

Shoppers who are looking to save money, however, are flocking to an artificial tree from Walmart that they say is great dupe for Home Depot's version.

Lifestyle influencer @thechiconthecheap recently shared a video on Tiktok in which she compares the two trees side by side.

"This tree is going to go viral. This is Walmart's version of the Home Depot viral tree, and it's about half the price," she says. "Just like the Home Depot tree, Walmart's tree has 11 light functions and even has a twinkel setting for its multi-colored lights, and that's something the Home Depot tree doesn't even have."

But judging by the video's comments, people half mixed feelings about Walmart's dupe.

@thechiconthecheap @Walmart’s version of the sold out Home Depot viral tree — grab this before it sells out, link in bio ✨

"I have the Home Depot viral Christmas tree and let me tell you the Walmart one is pretty yes but the branches are so flimsy you can’t even hang your ornaments on it," wrote one TikToker.

"Yes I have the home depot tree and nothing compares!!! It is absolutely the very best!!" said someone else.

On the flip side, a TikToker wrote, "I think it's BETTER than Home Depot's because of the warmth it has versus the Home Depot tree being on the cooler side."

"I bought it today, it was set up in the store and it's Beautiful plus more setting than the Home Depot tree for only 189.00. It will certainly hold all my ornaments especially the velvet one's," agreed another.

Yesterday, Walmart's Holiday Time 7.5’ Pre-Lit Milford Pine Artificial Christmas Tree was sold out online, but it's available again today. The 7.5-foot tree (it doesn't come in a 9-foot option like Home Depot) is just $189.

@mucciologang When you find the walmart verison of the viral @The Home Depot tree and half the price. RUNNNN 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ #walmartfinds #walmartchristmas

If the tree does sell out online again, shoppers say they're finding plenty in-store. "Walmart stocks by region, so it is still available in some regions and will be restocked at random," wrote @thechiconthecheap in a comment on her video.

And if you're looking for something a little different, there another artificial tree from Walmart that's going viral: the 4-Foot Pre-Lit Cypress Pot Christmas Tree. It's a totally different look, but it works perfectly for a country or farmhouse aesthetic—and it's just $59.

@blessed.in.light.decor Viral christmas tree walmart #walmartfinds #walmart #christmastree #viral link in my bio!!! Run …..

The same brand, My Texas House, also has a 7.5ft Pre-lit Twinkle LED Cypress Artificial Christmas Tree for $179 or a 9-foot tree for $199. Both sizes, as well as the potted version, are sold out online, but it seems that they're readily available in-store.