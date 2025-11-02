Prices start at just 50 cents!!

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One thing about me, I love a bargain—and that’s why Dollar General is one of my go-to spots for home and seasonal decor, kitchen supplies, and linens. The discount retailer just got in a new shipment of products, and prices are as low as 50 cents. No, I’m not joking! Once the TikTokers get a hold of this news, things are going to sell out fast, so swing by your local DG before they’re gone.

RELATED: 11 Best Dollar General New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week.

1. Floral Fringe Throw Blanket

Made from ultra-soft plush fabric, this Floral Fringe Throw Blanket ($12) offers six feet of coverage for optimal comfort. The throw is from Kathy Ireland‘s exclusive “KI” line with Dollar General.

2. Root to End Hydrating Leave-In Conditioner

Root to End’s Hydrating Leave-In Conditioner ($6) “makes my hair feel super soft, hydrated, and manageable without weighing it down,” shares a five-star reviewer, adding that it’s “perfect for daily use to keep hair healthy and smooth!”

Another shopper says, “I have pretty dry hair and this leave-in conditioner has given my hair life again.”

3. Believe Beauty SKIN Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Winter is coming, which means now is a perfect time to stock up on lotions and creams that will keep your skin well hydrated, much like Believe Beauty’s SKIN Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($5).

4. 3-Piece Queen Comforter Set

Also from KI is this gorgeous 3-Piece Queen Comforter Set, which comes with matching floral pillow shams. The luxe-looking comforter set retails for $35, allowing customers to revamp their bedroom without going over budget.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

5. Bath Mat Set

This Bath Mat Set ($10) comes with two different-sized mats that are fast drying, fade-resistant, and machine washable.

6. Two-Sided Dog Brush

This Two-Sided Dog Brush ($6) is equipped with a non-slip handle and detangler picks for stubborn knots.

“It is amazing with shedding!!! I used it on my German Shepherd and my cousin’s lab. The brush works well to grab loose hairs and the other side is great to smooth their coat out silky smooth,” says one shopper.

7. “Pumpkin Spice Season” Crewneck Sweatshirt

I feel as though this “Pumpkin Spice Season” Crewneck Sweatshirt needs no introduction. It’s super cute and only $8, so grab one before it sells out!

8. Believe Beauty Luminizing Glow Trio

Upgrade your makeup collection with this Believe Beauty Luminizing Glow Trio ($6), which features three “cloud nine” shades.

RELATED: 11 Best Family Dollar New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week.

9. Measuring Cups & Spoons Set

With the little kitchen space I do have, I’m all about maximizing space, so this Measuring Cups & Spoons Set ($4) is high on my shopping list. Plus, I like that they’re all attached, so I don’t have to go digging.

10. Rectangular Jute Rug

This Rectangular Jute Rug is snazzy and expensive-looking—no one will know you only spent 80 cents on it!!

11. Laundry Decor Hook

Spiff up your washroom with this fun Laundry Decor Hook for just 50 cents. It’s shaped like a clothespin and has multiple hooks that resemble bubbles for air-drying clothes.