7 Best New Urban Outfitters Arrivals Turning Heads Right Now

These clothes are adorable.

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Urban Outfitters knows how to make dressing stress-free and out of all their new arrivals, I found the most well-priced pieces to keep you feeling up to date. The best part of these labels is that they all have a vintage feel, but they’re brand new and come in every size. No wonder the company’s the birthplace of the narrowly focused Anthropologie and Free People. Right now, they’re going full tilt ballerina, which is good news if you’re a sucker for that silhouette, like me. Here are seven adorable Urban Outfitters fashion finds. I’m partial to all of them. Strap in, it’s a lot of red, but it’s the season after all.

1 Kimchi Blue Sugar Plum Strapless Corset Mini Dress

This sculpted petal pink mini’s first on the list because it screams high fashion and is very well-priced at $39. It’s available for a limited time only, so they say. Visions are dancing in our heads.

2 Kimchi Blue Virginia Ribbed Knit Scoop Neck Cropped Cardigan

Winter doesn’t have to be unsexy. This crop sweater in rust is proof.

3 Kimchi Blue Sweetest Thing Lace Puff Sleeve Corset Mini Dress

This little ballerina dress with a skirt that rests on your body so well is high quality and flattering. The subtle bow is everything.

4 Motel Fulvia Ruffle Trim Slip Mini Dress

She’s perfect. The ruffles of this slip dress and the fabrication are so pretty in raspberry or cream.

5 UO Plaid For You Lace Trim Slip Midi Dress

London calling with bright cherry red plaid and punk rock lace trimmed long dress. So fun for a casual night out.

6 ReMADE By UO Fairisle Sweater + Micro Mini Skirt Set

I’m too online (Succession reference!) when it comes to fashion and this whole look is actually like nothing I’ve seen. The proportions alone are worthy of your consideration. I like the marigold, navy and green.

7 Chiffon Oversized Scrunchie

A scrunchie INDEED made my cut. Why: Finally. I have searched far and wide to find a similar option to the massive Rouje scrunchie since they’re sold out of red. And this sheer fire engine red scrunchie is spot on.