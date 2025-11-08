These new Costco Christmas arrivals—from décor to dinnerware—are holiday must-haves this week.

The holidays are quickly approaching, and Costco is here for all your needs. From Advent calendars and holiday gifts to food and decorations, your local warehouse and the website are already stocked with so many fantastic finds, and are getting in new merchandise daily. What should you shop for right now, before everything sells out? Here are the 7 best new Costco Christmas finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Yankee Candle Advent Calendar

I love Advent calendars, which also make a great early gift for friends and family. This Yankee Candle Minis Advent Calendar Gift Set, 12-pack, just dropped on the Costco website for $39.99. It contains twelve Yankee Candle Mini Candles in beloved fragrances. Each candle burns for up to 10 hours, for a total of 120 hours.

2 All the Fake Trees That Look real

Costco New Deals shared about a massive new Christmas tree that is a quick hit with shoppers. “12 FT Christmas tree has just arrived at Costco and it’s already selling out 😲. This Christmas tree has more than 4,000 twinkle LED lights and a remote controller / dimmer,” they wrote about the $1,149.99 tree. You can also get it online for $1,279.99, including shipping. It qualifies for Costco Direct savings, so is a great add-on product.

3 Bluey Christmas Inflatables

After the Bluey Halloween inflatable hit, Costco is dropping the 6.6′ Bluey Family Christmas Inflatable for $174.99, which will make an attention-grabbing statement in your yard. “Awesome Inflatable Decor,” a shopper writes. “Cool inflatable featuring the Bluey family for the Christmas holiday!”

4 Kirkland Signature Holiday Wrapping Paper

Now is the time to stock up on Kirkland Signature’s famous holiday print wrapping paper. Get six rolls of Kirkland Signature Double Sided Gift Wrap doe $39.99. “Very good and good looking wrapping paper,” writes a shopper. “Excellent quality, value. The paper is thick, less tearing, dual sided print a bonus. Very happy with product, will last a long time,” adds another. “Costco’s wrapping paper is always top notch and very durable and I love the prints,” a third agrees.

5 A Beautiful Dinnerware Set

I love this classy 222 Fifth Christmas Lane 12-piece Dinnerware Set, $69.99, with service for four. Each dinner plate, salad plate, and bowl features a charming winter woodland scene with sprigs of holly, bright poinsettias, and a cheerful cardinal, all on a background of lovely ivory porcelain, and will spread cheer throughout the season.

6 Lots of Garlands

There are a few garland options at Costco, including the 9′ Pre-lit LED With Twinkle Artificial Greenery Garland, $57.99 on the website. “I had 8 from last year, added 4 more!” writes one. “Nice full garland. Love the dual lights and the setting options. 9′ garland meets demands better than shorter garlands,” adds another.

7 And, This Fresh Wreath

This Fresh 22″ Noble Fir Mixed Wreath, $44.99, is an annual favorite with shoppers who buy it for themselves and as a gift for others. “Fresh. Fragrant. Fabulous,” writes a shopper. “I’ve purchased many varieties of Costco’s holiday wreaths and centerpieces for several years now. I have never, not once, been disappointed with any of the items that I received. The wreaths are FULL and lush and incredibly fresh. They smell heavenly, stay fresh for weeks, and they’re all so pretty. The wreaths are not over embellished with decorations and ornaments. The natural beauty of the boughs takes center stage with thoughtfully placed decorations for the finishing touch. I fully recommend Costco’s fresh wreaths and centerpieces. They are exquisite and worth every penny. The Noble wreath and the Eucalyptus wreath are my personal favorites.”