7 New PJ Sets From Walmart and Target Are November’s Coziest Finds

When the days get shorter and the temperatures drop, there’s nothing better than slipping into a brand-new pair of cozy pajamas and cuddling up with a bingeable TV show or mystery novel. Luckily, Walmart and Target just dropped a fresh wave of PJs that are as soft and stylish as they are affordable. From plush flannels to silky matching sets, these new arrivals make it easy to stay comfy through every chilly November night—and they’re cute enough to wear for movie marathons or lazy weekend mornings, too.

1 3-Piece Waffle Knit Pajama Set

Where else can you get a Henley sleep top, joggers, and a pair of fuzzy socks all for just $20? Walmart’s 3-Piece Waffle Knit Henley Pajama Set is quite the steal, but it’s also super cute and cozy, and available in 10 prints in sizes XS to 3X.

“These pajamas are superior. I’m a huge fan of Joyspun pajamas but this is my first set of the waffle knit,” gushed one happy shopper. “They are so soft, wash perfectly and are just wonderful!”

Another said the set “feels like butter,” while someone else suggested: “Has more of a fitted feel so if you want something a little bit more loose order a size up.”

2 Flannel Long-Sleeve Pajama Set

For many of us, the absolute coziest thing we can put on at night is a good, old-fashioned pair of flannel PJs. This Flannel Long-Sleeve Pajama Set from Target’s popular Auden brand is $35 and comes in four prints in sizes XS to 4X.

“It’s so incredibly soft, has pockets and doesn’t shrink in the wash!” wrote one shopper. However, most people agree that this is more lightweight than traditional flannel, which isn’t a bad thing if you’re a hot sleeper.

3 Flannel Boxer Shorts wth Fleece Top

Speaking of hot sleepers, some of us like to wear shorts to bed to keep our legs cool under the covers. These Flannel Pajama Boxer Shorts are just $9 from Walmart and pair perfectly with the matching Fleece Drop-Shoulder Sleep Tops ($14).

“I bought 4 different colors…completely fell in love with the softness of the material,” one shopper wrote about the top, while another added that it fits so nicely she wears it out with jeans.

4 Ribbed Pajama Cardigan and Pants

These PJs are just as comfy as they are stylish, so feel free to wear them for a cozy date night in. The Ribbed Pajama Cardigan ($15) can be worn buttoned or open with a cami underneath. And the loose-fitting Pajama Pants ($20) are mid-weight and loose-fitting.

If you really want to have all your mix-and-match options at the ready, you can also grab the Rib Tank and Shorts Pajama Set, $15 for both pieces.

All the sets are available in dark brown (the color of the season), sky blue, gray, baby pink, or red.

5 Stretch Satin Pajama Set

Cozy has different meanings to different people, and if something more sumptuous is what you’re after, you’ll love this Stretch Satin Pajama Set from Walmart. It’s only $26 and is machine-washable.

“These pajamas feel so chic and are gorgeous. The quality is amazing,” shared a satisfied customer. “I have purchased a similar pair from a different brand in the past for about 3 times the price with the same quality. The fit is nice and roomy without looking dumpy.”

6 Cloud Knit Pajama Set

This $35 Cloud Knit Pajama Set from Target has the look of classic flannel PJs, but it’s actually made from a smooth knit jersey fabric that shoppers call “super soft and so comfy.” However, many reviewers do note that they run big.

7 Stretch Velour Pajama Set

We might’ve saved the coziest PJs of all for last—Walmart’s $21 Stretch Velour Pajama Set.

“These pjs are somehow soft and snuggly, but lightweight,” wrote a shopper. “I am resisting buying them in every color.”