It may seem to early to start thinking about the holiday season, but trust me, it’s not. I usually wait until the end of November before thinking, “I should get matching family pajamas for the kids and myself.” Only by the time I make it to Target or onto the Target website will all the color and size combinations I need be gone. Here’s some insider information: Target secretly dropped their holiday 2025 collection of family pajamas. I found so many styles on the Target website, and since nobody knows they have arrived, there is still plenty of inventory. Here are the 7 best new Target matching family pajamas now in stores.

1 A Red Santa Print Set

You can’t go wrong with the Long Sleeve Shirt and Pants Holiday Matching Family Pajama Set in Wondershop™ Red. This adorable print has little Santa faces on it. The adult pieces are sold separately and there is also a footed pajama for babies.

2 Blue Santa Print Microfleece

A similar print, but in blue and a cozy microfleece material, the Santa Print Microfleece Holiday Matching Family Pajama Pants in Wondershop™ Blue is another great option for the whole family.

3 A Fair Isle Microfleece Set

The “Snow Days” Fair Isle Microfleece Holiday Matching Family Sweatshirt in Wondershop™ Red is a more holiday-neutral option. It features a wintery print with the words, “let it snow” all over.

4 A Traditional Green and White Plaid

If you prefer a simpler print, the Plaid Ribbed Long Sleeve Holiday Matching Family Pajama Shirt in Wondershop™ Cream is a green and white plaid that will look great in your family photos.

5 This “Tis the Ski-Son” Print for a Family Ski Trip

Planning a family ski trip? This set of “Tis the Ski-son!” Cozy Knit Long Sleeve Shirt and Pants Holiday Matching Family Pajama Set in Wondershop™ Blue is the perfect set for your family and friends. It features a print of mountains, cabins, and skiiers.

6 An Adorable Gingerbread Stripe

The collection keeps getting cuter with gingerbread men! Gingerbread Striped Flannel Long Sleeve Shirt and Pants Holiday Matching Family Pajama Set in Wondershop™ Cream features green strips and adorable little cookies that are a holiday favorite.

7 And, Traditional Tartan Plaid

Tartan plaid never goes out of style, especially in the traditional blue and green print. This Plaid Long Sleeve Shirt and Pants Holiday Matching Family Pajama Set in Wondershop™ Navy Blue is perfect for the traditional family. It also comes in red if you prefer a brighter print.