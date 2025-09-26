7 Best New Target Toys Sure to Sell Out Before Christmas

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It might seem early to start thinking about holiday gifts, but trust me: It’s not. As a longtime shopping writer and editor, I can assure you that the hottest toy items of the season sell out well before Black Friday. My advice? Start shopping now and hide gifts in your basement or closet. This week, Target dropped its 2025 Bullseye’s Top Toys List, featuring more than 40 must-have toys starting at just $5, that the store expects to be the hottest toys of the year. What should you buy for children, and even adults who are young at heart? Here are the best new Target toys sure to sell out before Christmas.

1 The Nintendo Switch 2

My kids are begging for the Nintendo Switch 2 Console, sure to be the hottest video game console of the season. Target is selling it for $449.99. “Honestly, I wasn’t sure if the Nintendo Switch 2 was going to live up to the hype — but it totally did. I’m so glad I went ahead and bought it. The games look amazing, it runs super smooth, and it just feels great to be gaming again. I’m beyond happy with it and honestly more impressed than I expected to be,” writes a shopper.

2 A Joanna Gaines Barbie

There is always a hot Barbie toy of the year. If you are shopping for a kid, or even an adult, who is a Magnolia junky, this Barbie Joanna Gaines Doll is the perfect holiday gift. Dressed like the star in jeans and roller skates, the doll is a collectible for sure. There is also a Barbie x Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Townhouse. Both are available for preorder on Target.com and will be available in Target stores and online on December 7.

3 A Lego Record Player with Flowers

Another Target exclusive, the LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Record Player with Flowers is a great gift items for ages eight and up, and even adults. The vintage style record player doubles as decor once it is built. And, the best news is, you can get it on sale right now for $25.49.

4 This FAO Schwarz Makeup Kit

If you have a gift recipient asking for makeup but is not ready for Sephora quite yet, Target has you covered. This FAO Schwarz Girls’ Ultimate Makeup Artist Set is dropping October 5 for $29.99 and comes with everything they need, including makeup, brushes, and even pencil sharpeners, to get all done u;.

5 This Sandyland Kinetic Sand Kit

My daughter is a big fan of slime and Kinetic Sand. I prefer the latter as it isn’t quite as destructive. This adorable Kinetic Sand Sandyland Folding Sandbox is another great gift idea for $34.99. It is almost sold out at my store already, so if you are considering it, I suggest throwing the set in your cart now.

6 Bluey Dolls That Talk to Each Other

This the season to treat your favorite Bluey fan. Bluey toys will be overwhelmingly popular this year, including the Bluey Siblings Interactive Plush – 2pk, $49.99. The dolls actually talk to each other. Again, the inventory at my local store is already running low. “Absolutely adorable and cute. They interaction is just funny. Was a gift and any bluey fans would love this,” one person writes. “These are amazing they are so much better than I thought,” adds another.

7 A Target Check Out Station

When my kids were young, we spent hours at the local children’s museum doing pretend play at a store. This Target Toy Checklane will bring the fun home, especially for kids who enjoy Target shopping with you. Get it for $164.99. “I bought this for my 4.5 & 2.5 yr old grandkids, but if I’m being 100% honest, I really wanted to play with it lol! I cannot stress enough how AWESOME this is!!! I’m a 46 yr old Gen X’er and I would’ve just died to have something this fun when I was a kid growing up! My daughter is just as excited as I am about it too bc let’s be real, who WOULDN’T want a Target checkout lane to play with lol! This comes with so much fun stuff for the kids to scan and play with. It even comes with play money, plastic coins and bills, and a plastic Target Red Card. My daughter and SIL were able to assemble it easily enough but it does take some time. I 100% recommend this interactive imagination learning toy!” a shopper writes.