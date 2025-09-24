 Skip to content
Daily Living

7 New Throw Pillows From Walmart and Target Are Fall’s Coziest Decor

Including a weather-resistant pillow for just $6!

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
September 24, 2025
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
September 24, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

My New York City apartment is basically a shoebox, so decorating for the fall and winter seasons can be extra difficult—especially as someone who loves going all out for the holidays. But throw pillows, those I can work with. Take the coziness level of your home up a notch with these fall throw pillows from Walmart and Target.

RELATED: 5 New Throw Blankets From Walmart and Target Are Fall’s Coziest Decor.

1
Pumpkin-shaped accent pillows: $30

patterned pumpkin-shaped throw pillows
Target

If you live in a tiny apartment like me, small accent pillows are a smart choice. They still bring in the festive cheer, but don’t take up as much space—both when they’re on display and in storage.

This white and orange pumpkin pillow is a cute option from Target’s private-label home brand, Threshold. You can also go with this dark velvety pattern, which isn’t as cliché.

2
Harvest pumpkin decorative pillow: $13

orange pumpkin design throw pillow
Walmart

Speaking of lowkey designs, this harvest pumpkin pillow from Walmart is super subtle in its embroidery. It’s a popular pick among shoppers—more than 50 people have purchased it in the past 24 hours. Not to mention, it only costs $13.

3
Oversized woven throw pillow: $30

white woven throw pillow
Target

Okay, so you want something that’s even more subtle. Go for this oversized cream throw pillow from Target. Its textured appearance will add dimension to your space, plus its neutrality will blend into any aesthetic. Best of all, there are no gourds or kitschy fall-themed sayings; you can keep it up year-round. It’s also available in a lumbar pillow.

4
Reversible square pumpkin pillow with ruffled trim: $30

orange pumpkin design throw pillow
Target

On the contrary, perhaps you believe that more is better. In that case, you’ll love this square pillow with ruffled trim from Target, which more than 3,000 shoppers have picked up in the last month. It’s reversible, so you can alternate between patterns based on your vibe.

RELATED: 7 New Walmart and Target Christmas Bedding Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

5
Boucle pumpkin pillow: $13

pumpkin-shaped throw pillows
Walmart

Toss this mini boucle pumpkin pillow on your reading chair for a touch of coziness.

“I have purchased several sherpa pumpkins from various high end home décor shops. This one compares in quality at half the price. Definitely recommend,” writes a five-star reviewer.

6
Plaid square toss pillows: $20

fall plaid throw pillows
Target

Droves of shoppers are stockpiling these plaid square toss pillows from Target’s Hearth & Hand collection (a partnership with Joanna Gaines‘ Magnolia brand). They’re chic and exude autumnal vibes, without being overindulgent.

Here are some of our top picks:

7
Harvest orange plaid outdoor pillow: $6

fall plaid throw pillows
Walmart

Lean into autumn’s favorite design trend, A.K.A. plaid, with this adorable outdoor throw pillow. It’s the least expensive on this list, costing only $6 at Walmart.

“Love the colors for fall—looking forward to snuggling up with it at our patio fire table with s’mores,” says one shopper. “It’s been outside (including in the rain) for a couple of weeks already, and it still looks great.”

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • big lots storefront with a blue background
    big lots storefront with a blue background
    Daily Living

    5 New Big Lots Beauty Dupes Up to $32 Cheaper

    They're similar to Sol de Janeiro and Bubble Skincare.

  • Michaels
    Michaels
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Michaels Craft Finds

    They are flying off shelves.

  • TJ Maxx
    TJ Maxx
    Daily Living

    7 Best New T.J. Maxx Home Essentials

    T.J. Maxx just stocked fresh items.

  • An IKEA sign in front of a store
    An IKEA sign in front of a store
    Daily Living

    IKEA Launches 40 Weeks of Sales, Starting Today

    The iconic store is celebrating with savings.

  • Costco Kitchen
    Costco Kitchen
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Costco Kitchen Finds

    Shoppers are buzzing.

  • a walmart storefront with a fall leaves banner
    a walmart storefront with a fall leaves banner
    Daily Living

    7 New Fall Throw Pillows From Walmart and Target

    They're the coziest fall decor.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family