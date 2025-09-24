7 New Throw Pillows From Walmart and Target Are Fall’s Coziest Decor

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

My New York City apartment is basically a shoebox, so decorating for the fall and winter seasons can be extra difficult—especially as someone who loves going all out for the holidays. But throw pillows, those I can work with. Take the coziness level of your home up a notch with these fall throw pillows from Walmart and Target.

1 Pumpkin-shaped accent pillows: $30

If you live in a tiny apartment like me, small accent pillows are a smart choice. They still bring in the festive cheer, but don’t take up as much space—both when they’re on display and in storage.

This white and orange pumpkin pillow is a cute option from Target’s private-label home brand, Threshold. You can also go with this dark velvety pattern, which isn’t as cliché.

2 Harvest pumpkin decorative pillow: $13

Speaking of lowkey designs, this harvest pumpkin pillow from Walmart is super subtle in its embroidery. It’s a popular pick among shoppers—more than 50 people have purchased it in the past 24 hours. Not to mention, it only costs $13.

3 Oversized woven throw pillow: $30

Okay, so you want something that’s even more subtle. Go for this oversized cream throw pillow from Target. Its textured appearance will add dimension to your space, plus its neutrality will blend into any aesthetic. Best of all, there are no gourds or kitschy fall-themed sayings; you can keep it up year-round. It’s also available in a lumbar pillow.

4 Reversible square pumpkin pillow with ruffled trim: $30

On the contrary, perhaps you believe that more is better. In that case, you’ll love this square pillow with ruffled trim from Target, which more than 3,000 shoppers have picked up in the last month. It’s reversible, so you can alternate between patterns based on your vibe.

5 Boucle pumpkin pillow: $13

Toss this mini boucle pumpkin pillow on your reading chair for a touch of coziness.

“I have purchased several sherpa pumpkins from various high end home décor shops. This one compares in quality at half the price. Definitely recommend,” writes a five-star reviewer.

6 Plaid square toss pillows: $20

Droves of shoppers are stockpiling these plaid square toss pillows from Target’s Hearth & Hand collection (a partnership with Joanna Gaines‘ Magnolia brand). They’re chic and exude autumnal vibes, without being overindulgent.

7 Harvest orange plaid outdoor pillow: $6

Lean into autumn’s favorite design trend, A.K.A. plaid, with this adorable outdoor throw pillow. It’s the least expensive on this list, costing only $6 at Walmart.

“Love the colors for fall—looking forward to snuggling up with it at our patio fire table with s’mores,” says one shopper. “It’s been outside (including in the rain) for a couple of weeks already, and it still looks great.”