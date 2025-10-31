11 New Target and Walmart Finds to Make Your Home Feel Like a Winter Retreat

From throw pillows to candelabras, these finds start at just $11.

Once there’s a chill in the air, all I’m focused on is turning my home into a hibernation cave. I’m talking fleece blankets and pillows, dim lighting, and fun mugs for steaming cups of hot cocoa. Luckily, Walmart and Target are home to all the cozy essentials, and prices are as low as $11. See which items are catching my eye below. They’ll turn your home into a winter retreat without breaking the bank.

1. Non-Slip Botanical Area Rug

This Non-Slip Botanical Area Rug ($130) is made from ultra-thin faux wool that’s both stain-resistant and machine washable—perfect for homes with pets, kids, or messy eaters (guilty!).

2. Cotton Flax Woven Striped Square Throw Pillow

This Cotton Flax Woven Striped Square Throw Pillow ($20) is “neutral but still adds texture and warmth to my space,” wrote a five-star reviewer.

“They’re very classic and timeless look” and “really elevate the look of the furniture they sit on,” said another.

3. Lightweight Fleece Blanket

Available in 17 colors, this Lightweight Fleece Blanket ($34) is made from high-quality microfiber that can be thrown in the wash in between uses.

“Insane how soft this blanket is and how light, yet warm it keeps you,” says one shopper. “This blanket fits the bill perfectly, all while looking great!”

4. Plaid Pattern Storage Ottoman

This Plaid Pattern Storage Ottoman ($200) can support up to 250 pounds and has enough room to store spare blankets, throws, and card games. It’s part of Target’s limited-edition collaboration with Woolrich, known as “The Original Outdoor Clothing Company” and famous for its Buffalo Check print.

5. Decorative Artificial Winterberry Branches

Skip the flower arrangements and go for these Decorative Artificial Winterberry Branches ($15) instead—they won’t die and can be arranged with other pieces.

6. Chalet Plaid Boucle Throw Blanket and Pillow

If you’re all about a matching set, pick up this coordinating Chalet Plaid Buckle Throw Blanket ($15) and accompanying Throw Pillow ($15).

7. Beautiful by Drew Burl Wood Table Lamp

Zhuzh up your nightstand with this Beautiful by Drew Burl Wood Table Lamp for the low price of $40. Its natural appearance blends into both vintage and modern aesthetics.

8. Wall-Mounted Wooden Book Rack

Proudly display your books and magazines on this Wall-Mounted Wooden Book Rack ($25), which has eight sturdy shelves.

9. Stoneware Mug Caddy

Included in this Stoneware Mug Caddy ($40) are four ceramic mugs and saucers, perfect for serving coffee, tea, or hot cocoa.

10. Gold Cast-Iron Taper Candle Holder

Round out your tablescape with this antique-looking Gold Cast-Iron Taper Candle Holder ($11). During the holidays, use patterned candlesticks before switching to seasonal hues or polished white.

11. Wood Christmas Flameless Candelabra

You won’t have to worry about a potential fire hazard with this rustic Wood Christmas Flameless Candelabra ($30), which requires batteries for operation.