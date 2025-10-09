7 New Walmart Lamps That’ll Give Your Room a Cozy Glow

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Slowly but surely, the days are getting shorter, meaning you’ll be spending more time with the lights turned on. Keep things cozy this fall and winter with lighting that emits a soft glow, rather than something bright and harsh. And don’t worry, you don’t have to spend a fortune to achieve this stylish look. Walmart has a slew of new lamps starting at just $15.

RELATED: 6 New HomeGoods Lamps That’ll Give Your Room a Cozy Glow.

1 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Velvet Table Lamp

From fashion to interior design, velvet is having a moment, and we are here for it. The material exudes sophistication and warmth, much like this Velvet Table Lamp from Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful line for Walmart. The hunter green lamp is $34.83, while the soft pink is $39.67.

While shoppers love the look of the lamp, some feel that it’s a tad on the small side (it’s 19 inches tall).

2 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Ribbed Glass Table Lamp

If small is what you’re going for, this six-inch-high Ribbed Glass Table Lamp is a beautiful choice for just $17. The amber glass and geometric pattern give us mid-century-modern vibes. We can see this looking lovely on a kitchen counter for a little pizazz.

3 Mainstays Terrazzo Table Lamp

Speaking of mid-century-modern, terrazzo was a signature of the retro style, but we love how this $32.56 Mainstays Terrazzo Table Lamp is subtle enough to fit with a range of different aesthetics.

“This lamp is even prettier than I expected. The base is very heavy,” one satisfied shopper wrote. “I thought it would be smaller and lightweight from the picture but I was pleasantly surprised!” Another said, “vintage aesthetic, gorgeous colors, and perfect nightstand or end table size.”

RELATED: 7 New Comforters From Walmart and Target Are Fall’s Coziest Decor.

4 Gold Floor Lamp with Opal Glass Shades

This Gold Floor Lamp with Opal Glass Shades is an incredible dupe for West Elm’s best-selling Sphere & Stem Floor Lamp. However, at $154, the Walmart lamp is half the price, and it has one extra globe light. Not only is the brass body super-expensive-looking, but the “shades emit a soft, romantic glow,” according to Walmart.

5 Better Homes & Gardens Ceramic & Wood Table Lamp

Available in black or white, this Ceramic & Wood Table Lamp from Walmart’s popular Better Homes & Gardens line looks much more expensive than its $40 price tag. It has a ribbed ceramic base, walnut and brass accents, and a white shade. It’s also two feet high, so it’s a tad larger than some of the other lamps on this list.

“I was surprised with how nice this lamp looks in person. It’s half the price of others and is very sturdy. It’s a great fit for a desk or more masculine space,” shared one reviewer.

6 Better Homes & Gardens Portable Milk Glass Table Lamp

More than 100 of these Portable Milk Glass Table Lamps have been sold in the past 24 hours, and for good reason. The compact lamp (it’s 11 inches tall and six inches wide) is cordless and rechargeable, so you won’t have any unsightly wires. Plus, it’s only $15!

RELATED: 5 New Throw Blankets From Walmart and Target Are Fall’s Coziest Decor.

7 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Faux Ribbed Wood Table Lamp

This highly-rated Faux Ribbed Wood Table Lamp mixes contemporary lines with timeless materials for $35. “Equipped with a linen shade, this lamp provides a warm and soothing glow, perfect for creating a relaxing environment,” reads the description.

One customer shared, “I ordered this lamp to go on my sideboard under our TV and I needed something with a low profile and this was perfect! It gives that ‘RH look for less’ factor.”

“This lamp is sooo pretty and sleek, its well worth the price. I would even consider buying a few more,” said someone else.

However, do note that it’s not a very big lamp; it’s 14 inches tall and 10.25 inches wide.