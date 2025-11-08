Holiday fans say these Dollar Tree Christmas decorations are festive, affordable, and sell fast.

My daughter and I started decorating for the holidays over the weekend, as she believes the holiday season promptly starts when Mariah Carey declares, “It’s time.” One of the pros of decorating early? You get to see what you have and what you need to buy, before the best items sell out. Dollar Tree is our first stop shopping spot for holiday decorations, as it is usually the cheapest. There are so many customer favorites that return every year and sell out quick. What should you buy before it’s too late? Here are the 7 Dollar Tree Christmas decorations shoppers say are “too good to miss.”

1 Large Solar Bulbs

One Redditor shared that they are obsessed with the “large solar light bulbs” available on the website. “I got zip ties too so I can make big loops and hang them from our dogwood tree out front,” they wrote. “They actually stayed lit up all season!” they added later in the thread. “They held up with heavy rains too. For the price I’d say they’re not bad at all!”

2 Christmas Trees

Of course, Dollar Tree offers many options for Christmas trees. While there are many mini trees, I found this 48-inch Noble Fir in white and green for just $6.

3 Tinsel Garlands and Wreaths

Dollar Tree has all the tinsel you want. “I got tinsel garland to either wrap around our front porch railings or else on my mini white tree,” the shopper wrote. They also sell tinsel wreaths, $6 each, which are popular with shoppers.

4 Bottle Brush Trees in Various Sizes and Colors

Dollar Tree is also famous for selling “some cute bottle brush style trees” in various colors and sizes. “So far I have found green glitter on myself, the dog and my boyfriend lol,” one shopper joked. These Christmas House Mini Christmas Trees are $1.50 each, or you can get packs of six smaller ones for the same price.

5 Lots of Tree Ornaments

Many shoppers rave about the Christmas ornaments, some sharing photos of their Dollar Tree decorated trees. “Dollar tree has some great stuff! I love going in there. This looks spectacular,” a shopper commented on one of the posts, alongside a photo of a tree with “mostly Dollar Tree ornaments.” Get a pack of Christmas House Shatterproof Ornaments, with 30 decorations, for just $7.

6 These Light Up Ceramic Trees

Shoppers are truly obsessed with Christmas House Ceramic LED Christmas Tree, $7 each. “I thought these were very cute and would make great little gifts. I stopped at several stores including some out of state while on a trip. I was able to find what I needed,” writes a shopper. “So cute to add to Christmas decor,” adds another. “Just love it!! It works well with my larger ceramic trees for a nice display. Wished I had gotten more!!”

7 And, These Beautiful Hanging Lanterns

Shoppers are excited that Flameglow Hanging Lanterns are back this season for $7 each. “I’m so glad these are back! Every time I find something I really like, and go back to buy more, they are gone. I have actually been using them year round. If you open the backing the holiday floral can be removed. And I love that the on-off switch is on the bottom. So no need to remove the lantern from the wall. If you are lucky enough to find these in store get them all!!” writes a shopper.