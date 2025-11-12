What’s Open and Closed on Black Friday 2025

A lot of your fave stores are open.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For many, Black Friday still means to rise early and hit the aisles to shake free of your turkey-induced slumber in search of deals, deals, deals. Some even line up early for first dibs on the exercise. Your “@richbff” Vivian Tu can help with expertise on what’s actually is worth and how to get bang for your buck. But this list is strictly just about what’s open, and right before the gift giving season kicks in. It’s typically a one day deal, but for some stores on this list, Black Friday is observed for multiple days for a longer window while supplies last. Very few start before the big day though. We called around to confirm each business’s plans, but you should still call your local store once you know it will be open to confirm when the doors open.

Here’s a full list of what’s open (most of everything) in the case of the most popular stores, many of which are closed on Thanksgiving Day. Pro tip from Vivian Tu: stick with items you’ve wanted for a long time. Good luck out there.

1 Is Aldi open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, and Aldi usually keeps their regular hours on Black Friday. That’s typically 9a.m. til at least 8p.m.

2 Is Anthropologie open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, and hours differ per location, but some say they will be opening early.

3 Is Barnes & Noble open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, they’ll be open at 9.am., and hours vary. The Barnes & Nobles Black Friday 2025 sales appear to be live already.

4 Is Bath & Body Works open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, the hours depend on what mall it’s in, but they’re extending their hours. Consider it an option for nostalgic stocking stuffers and their verified celeb chef Milk Bar’s own Christina Tosi collab.

5 Is BJ’s open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, and hours vary by each wholesale club. Check your local club.

6 Is Costco open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, and the in-store Costco Black Friday sales go from Black Friday (Nov 28th) through Cyber Monday (December 1st.)

7 Is Dillard’s open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, and the Dillard’s Black Friday 2025 hours are likely 9a.m. to 8p.m.

8 Is Dollar General open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, and they’re likely open from 8a.m. to 9- t0 10p.m, but check your favorite Dollar General store.

9 Is Dollar Tree open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, and last year they were open from 8a.m. to 9p.m. to accommodate throngs of deal seekers.

10 Is Family Dollar open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, and the sale should be a blowout one. They’ll be open during their normal hours.

11 Is Five Below open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, they’ll be operating with their normal business hours on Black Friday.

12 Is Hobby Lobby open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, Hobby Lobby will have extended Black Friday opening hours.

13 Is HomeGoods open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, we’re expecting they will open their doors as early as 7a.m.

14 Is Kirkland’s open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, and their sale starts on Black Friday and will go all the way until December 3rd.

15 Is Kohl’s open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, but their official Black Friday sale period is Nov 23-29 so it appears early bird gets the worm.



16 Is Lowe’s open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes. The hardware retailer is open at around 6a.m. or 7a.m., but hours vary depending on your local Lowes. Consult the store locator.

17 Is H&M open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, likely around 6a.m. to 8a.m. depending on your store. And they’re promising deals on women’s, men’s, kids’ and baby clothing.

18 Is Marshalls open on Black FridayDay 2025?

Yes, and most will open at around 7a.m. per the company website.

19 Is Michaels open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, Michaels will likely be open on Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

20 Is Nordstrom Rack open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, Nordstrom Rack will likely be open on Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

21 Is Pottery Barn open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, Pottery Barn will likely be open but the hours have not yet been released. See the company website here.

22 Is Ross open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, Ross Dress for Less starts the action early Black Friday or around their regular store hours which are 9a.m. to 10.p.m.

23 Is Target open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes and the first of the in-store sales begin on Black Friday a.k.a. November 28th.

24 Is T.J. Maxx open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes. T.J. Maxx opens on Black Friday at 7a.m.

25 Is Trader Joe’s open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, Trader Joe’s opens on Black Friday during its regular business hours. Thanks Joe!

26 Is Walmart open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, Walmart is open as to be expected for Black Friday. The opening time is just not announced yet as of November 12th.

Let’s talk about the restaurants now:

27 Is Applebee’s open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, Applebee’s is open on Black Friday, but there’s no special promotions so far.

28 Is Burger King open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, Burger King’s open on Black Friday, and may have extra hours, location depending.

29 Is Chick-fil-A open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, this is open. Hours vary by individual spot.

30 Is Chili’s open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, and they usually have deals. Last year, there were 40% off specials advertised.

31 Is Cracker Barrel open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, and people are expecting the “Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing” meal.

32 Is Denny’s open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes. No specific Black Friday menu but they’re open.

33 Is Dunkin’ open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, no specific Black Friday meal, but it’s Wicked frenzy season so you can get a special tin with Munchkins. See what they did there.

34 Is IHOP open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes. IHOP keeps regular hours on Black Friday this year.

35 Is KFC open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes. KFC keeps regular hours on Black Friday this year.

36 Is McDonald’s open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes. McDonald’s will have their regular hours for the drive thru and counter service on Black Friday this year. Check their app if you need an iced coffee before your deal finding.

37 Is Panera Bread open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, Panera will keep regular hours on Black Friday this year.

38 Is Popeyes open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, most Popeyes are open on Black Friday this year.

39 Is Subway open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, Subway’s open on Black Friday but opening hours vary based on which franchise is your favorite. Check your store locator.

40 Is Waffle House open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, Waffle House is open at 24/7 but there are no specific Black Friday specials.

41 Is Wendy’s open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, despite possible closures, Wendy’s is open on Black Friday.

42 Is World Market open on Black Friday 2025?

Yes, World Market is open and opens up at 7 a.m.