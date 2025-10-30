6 Best Lowe’s Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Starting Today

You can save nearly $2,000 with these incredible promos.

You don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving (or even Halloween!) to score serious savings at Lowe’s. The retailer just kicked off its early Black Friday event, which will run through Nov. 26 with deep discounts on everything from power tools and smart home gadgets to seasonal décor and appliances. Here are the six best deals to shop starting today.

1. Werner 10-foot fiberglass ladder

Savings: $70

As a homeowner, you never know when you’re going to need to clean out your gutters, inspect a leak in the roof, or (for a more fun task) string up Christmas lights—which is why you should always have a good ladder on hand.

Right now, this Werner fiberglass ladder is on sale for $59. The ladder itself is six feet, but it reaches to 10 feet and can hold up to 250 pounds. Plus, it has more than 1,300 positive reviews and a 4.8-star rating.

2. LG smart top-load washer and extra-large dryer

Savings: $702

I speak from personal experience: Don’t wait until one of your old appliances is totally shot to replace it. You’ll end up paying more than you have to because you’re in a crunch. And if you’ve been thinking about replacing your washer and/or dryer, these two LG models are a steal during Lowe’s early Black Friday event—both are marked down from $1,149 to $798.

The LG Impeller Smart Compatible Large Top-Load Washer has a five-cubic-foot wash basin and a TurboWash3D jet spray for extra-clean clothes. Those who have previously bought the washer praise it for its big size and quiet cycles.

The LG Extra Large Vented Electric Dryer also has an extra-large capacity, along with four-way venting and duct-clogging and lint-filter indicators. Again, shoppers say they’re incredibly pleased with how much laundry it can fit and how quiet it is.

3. DEWALT XR 20-Volt Max Cordless Brushless 3-Speed 6-Piece Oscillating Multi-Tool

Savings: $100

Here’s what you get with this DEWALT XR 20-Volt Max Cordless Brushless 3-Speed 6-Piece Oscillating Multi-Tool, currently on sale for $119:

1 brushless oscillating multi-tool

1 20-volt battery

1 wood-with-nails blade

1 fast-cut wood blade

1 universal accessory adaptor

1 charger

1 kit bag

This tool is great for trimming or cutting in tight spots, removing old grout or caulk, cutting out flooring, plunge cutting, and removing screws and hardware (among many other projects). It has a brushless motor (for longer run time and better durability), built-in LED light, and a three-speed selector.

“This tool is simple to use, lightweight and great for those jobs that need a little cut off here and there,” wrote one Lowe’s shopper in a review.

“Great tool for cutting drywall. Fast, lightweight, little light is helpful for dark areas,” said another, while a third added that he uses the tool regularly for his tile and marble company.

4. DEWALT Buy-1-Get-2-Free Deal

Savings: Up to $478

As I’ve learned from my husband, DIYers and handy homeowners like to stick with one brand of power tools. And if yours is DEWALT, you’re not going to want to miss this deal. Running through Jan. 7, 2026, Lowe’s is running a buy-1-get-1-, 2-, or 3-free promotion for select DEWALT products. If you purchase a qualifying item, you’ll be prompted to select your freebies.

The initial purchases include:

The freebies include:

5. LG French Door Refrigerator with Water and Ice Dispenser

Savings: $1,700

As anyone who has had to buy a new one recently will tell you, refrigerators have become significantly more expensive over the past few years—which is why this LG French Door Refrigerator with Water and Ice Dispenser, marked down from $3,699 to $1,999, is such an incredible deal.

Some major selling points are that the ice maker offers standard ice cubes, crushed ice, and slow-melting round craft ice, the finish is fingerprint- and smudge-resistant, and it has double freezer drawers.

“The fact that it is bigger and has more space. The best part is the ice maker is hidden behind the door so it makes it easier to work on if needed,” shared one happy customer.

“Outstanding LG, very quiet, love the two ice makers one in the door and one in the freezer . This provides more food space main area with milk storage in the door,” agreed another.

“Having WiFi connectivity and settings managed via the LG ThinQ app is a handy feature,” noted someone else.

6. COWSAR Stainless Steel 4-Burner Propane Grill

Savings: $659

I won’t lie to you: Weber is the holy grail of grills. However, they are NOT cheap. But if you’re only looking to grill up some burgers and steaks during the summer, this COWSAR Stainless Steel 4-Burner Propane Grill is more than adequate. It’s also on sale for just $500 (Webers start around $700 and notoriously never go on sale.)

In addition to the four burners, it has a powerful side burner, as well as tool hooks and a built-in bottle opener. Included are dual-sided pizza trays, a stainless steel grate, a stainless steel grill tray, and a cover.