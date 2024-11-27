Finance Expert Reveals the Secret Way to Get the Best Black Friday Deals

For shopping enthusiasts, Black Friday is the biggest day of the year. It’s when consumers are most likely to invest in high-end appliances and splurge on luxurious goods. Plus, it’s the perfect opportunity to get a head start on your Christmas shopping. However, what many folks may not realize is that the best time to shop Black Friday sales isn’t actually on the holiday itself. The secret to scoring the best Black Friday deals is all about being proactive, per finance expert Vivian Tu (TikToker @yourrichbff).

If you’ve been eyeing a smart TV or fancy new home appliance (robot vacuum, anyone?), right now might be the best time to strike. In a new TikTok video , Tu explained the benefits of shopping before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and she makes a pretty compelling argument.

The clip opens with Tu acting out a conversation between two friends. One of them has already completed their Black Friday shopping. Meanwhile, the other friend plans to “wake up at midnight and snag all those deals.” Confusion sets in, because how can someone already be done with Black Friday shopping when the holiday is still several days away?

Three words: Price match policy. In this specific scenario, Tu used Target as an example.

“Target has a price match policy. Meaning, you can buy the item now for full price, and when it goes on sale on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you can call and get the price adjusted,” she explained.

The difference between the original and sale price will be refunded to your original method of payment, Tu assured viewers. This way, you get to cross every item off your Black Friday shopping list before things sell out, which is bound to happen by the time Cyber Monday rolls around.

And the good news is that “pretty much anyone who has a 30-day return policy” will honor a price match, said Tu. Shoppers can confirm which retailers have a price match guarantee by typing “[brand] and price adjustment policy” into Google.

Best Life conducted a quick Google search and found that Old Navy, Kohl’s, Nike, Nordstrom, American Eagle, and Uniqlo do offer price match adjustments—but with some limitations. (For instance, Gap, Inc.—which owns the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands—will only honor a price markdown within 14 days of purchase, not 30. Additionally, some stores may exclude final sale items from price match policies.)

According to Tu’s research, Abercrombie & Fitch, Macy’s, Walmart+, Home Depot, Adidas, Best Buy, Zara, and Lululemon will price-match items. She also recommends checking each store’s FAQ sections for specific details and potential exclusions.