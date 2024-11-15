Skip to content
Dollar Tree Shoppers Are Running to Grab These $1.25 Gingerbread Kits Before They Sell Out

The pre-made kit includes icing, sprinkles, and sugar pearls.

gingerbread house kit at Dollar Tree
Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok
Emily Weaver
By Emily WeaverNov 15, 2024
Emily Weaver
Freelance Writer
Since becoming a freelance writer in 2019, Emily has developed significant experience covering viral pop culture ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For those with a creative spark and a big sweet tooth, the holidays are the greatest time of year. Between the delicious baked goods (peppermint bark, anyone?) and DIY Christmas decorations, the list of festive activities never ends. But of course, the best holiday traditions are the ones that include dessert. And now, thanks to Dollar Tree, you can build a gingerbread house from the ground up for just $1.25—no baking necessary!

RELATED: Walmart's Christmas Decorations Are Dupes for Pottery Barn and Anthropologie for $105 Cheaper.

Shoppers are in a mad dash to scoop up Dollar Tree’s viral gingerbread house kit before it sells out again. The craft kit doubles as a sweet treat and comes with everything you need to build and decorate your very own gingerbread chalet, including pre-baked gingerbread pieces, ready-to-use icing, sugar pearls, confetti, and sprinkles.

Last year, the box kits sold out instantly. TikToker @itsgabbie_xo was able to snag a kit for herself this season and told followers that she "can’t even believe" it given their popularity.

@itsgabbie_xo

This Gingerbread house from Dollar Tree is gonna go FAST. So run, don’t walk. #creatorsearchinsights #dollartree #dollartreefinds #gingerbreadhouse #gingerbread #christmascrafts #christmasiscoming

The all-inclusive gingerbread kits make building and decorating a breeze, but some shoppers are reserving the icing as a garnish and reaching for a hot glue gun instead. In a TikTok video, user @madebyb1, who keeps her gingerbread creations on display, revealed her secret hack for making gingerbread houses that refuse to crumble.

“If you are not hot gluing your gingerbread houses, what are you even doing? This is the best hack to get these to stay together and not fall apart,” she said.

With the extra icing, you can dangle icicles from the roof and make frosted windows. (It goes without saying that using a glue gun will only work if you don’t plan on eating your gingerbread house.)

@madebyb1

RUNNN to your local dollar tree and snag these cutie little gingerbread kits!!! #dollartreefinds #gingerbreadhouse #dollartreechristmas #momhacks #momfinds #budgetfriendlyactivities

Some shoppers had questions about the kit’s quality, given its $1.25 price tag. But @madebyb1 said she was more than impressed. “I was so surprised,” she admitted, adding that the gingerbread pieces were “such good quality” and “really thick.”

“The kids had so much fun decorating them and did such a good job,” she added.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Is Selling Identical Holiday Baking Staples to Walmart and Amazon.

Shopping expert and TikToker Melissa Houser is also urging customers to stock up on the gingerbread house kits before it’s too late. “Run to Dollar Tree because these sold out so fast last year,” she shared in a video, adding that they include step-by-step instructions and simple ingredients, making them ideal for kids.

“I bought these last year for my daughter’s classroom, and they absolutely loved making them,” she shared. “For $1.25, it’s not bad at all.”

@mhouser12

#dollartree#dollartreefinds#dollartreediy#dollartreehaul#dollartreehacks#dollartreehack#dollartreediyprojects#fyp @Dollar Tree

If you’re looking for more dessert-inspired holiday crafts, Dollar Tree is also selling pre-baked gingerbread cookie kits for $1.25 each. Similar to the DIY house kit, this one includes icing, sprinkles, and sugar pearls for decorating.

