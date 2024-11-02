Dollar Tree Is Selling Identical Holiday Baking Staples to Walmart and Amazon

It's time for Thanksgiving pies, Christmas cookies, and all the sweet treats in between. If you like to bake these goodies yourself (because, let's face it, you probably can't pass that Costco cheesecake off as your own), you'll need to start getting your list of ingredients and kitchen supplies together. But this can really add up, putting extra stress on what's likely an already stretched holiday budget. Thankfully, eagle-eyed Dollar Tree shoppers have spotted identical holiday baking staples to Walmart and Amazon for much less.

1. Nested measuring spoons Copyright @dealsdiscountsfinds / TikTok Precise measurements are non-negotiable in baking, so this compact set of measuring cups from Dollar Tree, spotted by TikToker @dealsdiscountsfinds, will definitely come in handy. The six-piece set includes one cup down to a half tablespoon and is just $1.25. An indistinguishable set from Amazon, however, is $7.

2. Holiday silicone tongs Copyright @itsmemay08 / TikTok Silicone tongs make getting cookies off that baking sheet even easier. And these adorable Christmas-themed tongs have the added bonus of making your holiday cookie party that much more festive. TikToker @itsmemay08 saw them at her local Dollar Tree for just $1.25 each. Amazon, on the other hand, is selling a set of three near-identical tongs for $12.

3. Pillsbury cake and cookie mixes Copyright @lala.jeannie / TikTok Sometimes, we all need to take some shortcuts when baking, which is where Pillsbury's cake and cookie mixes, as well as their colorful icings, come in. Shopper @lala.jeannie made a video the other day showing how Dollar Tree is fully stocked on the brand ahead of the holidays. She found traditional yellow, strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla cake mixes, chocolate fudge brownie mixes, chocolate chip and sugar cookie mixes, and seasonal cookie mixes, including gingerbread and Elf on the Shelf hot cocoa. She also spotted sugar cookie icing in aqua blue, green, red, and white, as well as chocolate fudge icing and cream cheese icing (hello, carrot cake!). All of these items are also available at Walmart. While they're not significantly more money there (maybe 50 cents to a dollar), every penny counts around the holidays!