Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Shopping
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Dollar Tree Is Selling Identical Holiday Baking Staples to Walmart and Amazon

You can save a lot of money putting together that cookie-baking party this year.

dollar tree sign
Shutterstock
Dana Schulz
By Dana SchulzNov 02, 2024
Dana Schulz
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
Dana Schulz is an experienced editor, writer, and content strategist who is just as likely to be crunching the ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It's time for Thanksgiving pies, Christmas cookies, and all the sweet treats in between. If you like to bake these goodies yourself (because, let's face it, you probably can't pass that Costco cheesecake off as your own), you'll need to start getting your list of ingredients and kitchen supplies together. But this can really add up, putting extra stress on what's likely an already stretched holiday budget. Thankfully, eagle-eyed Dollar Tree shoppers have spotted identical holiday baking staples to Walmart and Amazon for much less.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Products as Amazon for $19 Cheaper.

1. Nested measuring spoons

colorful, stackable measuring cups from Dollar Tree

Copyright @dealsdiscountsfinds / TikTok

Precise measurements are non-negotiable in baking, so this compact set of measuring cups from Dollar Tree, spotted by TikToker @dealsdiscountsfinds, will definitely come in handy.

The six-piece set includes one cup down to a half tablespoon and is just $1.25. An indistinguishable set from Amazon, however, is $7.

2. Holiday silicone tongs

Christmas-themed silicone tongs at Dollar Tree

Copyright @itsmemay08 / TikTok

Silicone tongs make getting cookies off that baking sheet even easier. And these adorable Christmas-themed tongs have the added bonus of making your holiday cookie party that much more festive.

TikToker @itsmemay08 saw them at her local Dollar Tree for just $1.25 each. Amazon, on the other hand, is selling a set of three near-identical tongs for $12.

RELATED: Dollar Tree's Christmas Decorations Are Already Out—10 Things to Get Now.

3. Pillsbury cake and cookie mixes

Elf on the Shelf-themed hot cocoa cookie mix from Pillsbury at Dollar Tree

Copyright @lala.jeannie / TikTok

Sometimes, we all need to take some shortcuts when baking, which is where Pillsbury's cake and cookie mixes, as well as their colorful icings, come in.

Shopper @lala.jeannie made a video the other day showing how Dollar Tree is fully stocked on the brand ahead of the holidays. She found traditional yellow, strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla cake mixes, chocolate fudge brownie mixes, chocolate chip and sugar cookie mixes, and seasonal cookie mixes, including gingerbread and Elf on the Shelf hot cocoa. She also spotted sugar cookie icing in aqua blue, green, red, and white, as well as chocolate fudge icing and cream cheese icing (hello, carrot cake!).

All of these items are also available at Walmart. While they're not significantly more money there (maybe 50 cents to a dollar), every penny counts around the holidays!

4. Cookie sheets

cookie sheet from Dollar Tree

Copyright @smalltowninfluencer / TikTok

Of course, you'll need something to bake those cookies, and with Dollar Tree selling cookie sheets for just $1.25, you can start a whole production line!

TikToker @smalltowninfluencer called out these 9" x 13" cookie sheets from the dollar store. The cheapest option at Walmart is double the price.

Dollar Tree is also selling muffin pans, loaf pans, and cake pans for $1.25.

The Latest

stormy lake michigan

"Witch Storms" Are Predicted This Month

woman holding up makeup from Dollar Tree

6 New Dollar Tree Beauty Products

dollar tree store

Dollar Tree's New Pet Food Is Just $1.25

venti starbucks cup on table

Starbucks Is Getting Rid of Controversial Products

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.