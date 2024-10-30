Besides being more convenient, shopping online with major e-commerce retailers like Amazon has made it easier than ever to price compare and find the best deals around. But despite the seemingly endless options, a trip to your favorite brick-and-mortar stores can still yield some surprising savings over their digital competitors—especially when it’s Dollar Tree you’re talking about. Shoppers are now discovering just how much cheaper the budget retailer can be on some of the very same items you might have in your digital cart. Read on to see which exact products Dollar Tree is selling for a lot cheaper than Amazon.

RELATED: You Can Get These $15 Beauty Items for Just $1.25 at Dollar Tree Right Now .

1 | Ball Jar Wooden Storage Lids Copyright @alexx_schmutz / TikTok You could say that Ball Jars are the ultimate storage workhorse of the kitchen, serving as the perfect vessels for keeping dry goods in the pantry and wet ingredients in the fridge. And while it might seem hard to improve upon the century-old technology, you'd be surprised to know you can make using them even easier with one simple kitchen hack available at Dollar Tree. In a recent video, TikTok Alexx Schmutz points out that her local store carries wooden Ball Jar storage lids that can replace the classic two-piece metal tops. “No freaking way, I am screaming,” she says. “You get five lids in a pack. They’re airtight and stackable. You cannot beat this!” And when it comes to price, she’s not wrong: The item goes for $1.25 at Dollar Tree, while it sells for And when it comes to price, she’s not wrong: The item goes for $1.25 at Dollar Tree, while it sells for $18.59 on Amazon

2 | Formula 1 Color Car Wax Spray Copyright @alexx_schmutz / TikTok It’s not exactly a secret that Dollar Tree can be a great resource for car essentials . Later on, during her shopping roundup, Schmutz happens to prove this when she comes across one such find with the Formula 1 Color Car Wax Spray. “If you look this up, it is pretty pricey!” she says. Per Schmutz’s advice, checking the Per Schmutz’s advice, checking the cost of this on Amazon shows it retails online for $19.99. However, shoppers willing to make the trip to Dollar Tree will pay just $1.25 for the same bottle.

3 | NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream Copyright @tiktoksister / TikTok There are so many great beauty finds at Dollar Tree that it’s almost old news at this point. But beyond dupes, name brands can also make their way onto the shelves, as seen in a recent video posted by TikTok user @tiktoksister . “Do I see NYX up here on a Dollar Tree shelf?!” she exclaims when she sees the brand’s Soft Matte Lip Cream on a shopping run. Off the bat, she even acknowledges how much more the same item sells for at Walmart and Amazon. In this case, the cosmetic costs just $1.25 at Dollar Tree while it's $6.45 on the e-commerce website. RELATED: Shopping Pro Shares the 11 "Next-Level" Products She Only Buys at Dollar Tree .

4 | Alani Kimade Energy Drink Copyright @alexx_schmutz / TikTok Looking to stock up on a new energy drink? In another video , Schmutz comes across a recent arrival on Dollar Tree's shelves. “This is the first time I’m seeing these in Dollar Tree,” she says, explaining that it’s a collaboration flavor from Alani made in partnership with Kim Kardashian. While she ultimately decides against buying the drink for herself, it sells for much less in person at $1.25 per can. While she ultimately decides against buying the drink for herself, it sells for much less in person at $1.25 per can. Online shoppers will pay $4.67 per can on Amazon.

5 | Zoid Rotary Cutters Copyright @drab.to.dreamy / TikTok Crafters and DIYers will love this, which interior design influencer @drab.to.dreamy recently spotted at her Dollar Tree. "Are we joking? $1.25?" she exclaimed when she saw these rotary cutters from the brand Zoid. By comparison, the same exact product is $10.60 on Amazon.