Shopper Shares 8 Must-Have Car Accessories From Dollar Tree

If you scroll BeautyTok religiously, you know that Dollar Tree mainly excels in makeup and skincare products. Whether you’re on the lookout for drugstore dupes or discounted name-brand products, Dollar Tree takes the cake. More recently, the discount retailer earned online recognition for its seasonal decor . And now, one shopper is praising Dollar Tree’s car accessories aisle. In a TikTok video, Melissa Houser ( @mhouser12 ) named six must-have car gadgets and organization tools that shoppers are sleeping on. Here’s everything you should stock up on during your next Dollar Tree spree.

1 | Hype Bling License Plate Cover Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok A license plate cover is an inexpensive way to protect your license plate and registration sticker from dings, scratches, and bad weather. On Amazon, they can cost upwards of $9, but Dollar Tree is selling options for as low as $5 a pop. Houser spotted rhinestone frames in black, white, and pink.

2 | Luxx Auto Steering Wheel Tray Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok It’s 2024; you’d think car manufacturers would have invented a fold-out food tray feature by now. Well, until then, you can use this $5 find from Dollar Tree. It can attach to the steering wheel or backseat and comes with a cup holder and enough space to hold a hamburger and fries from your favorite drive-thru spot.

3 | Luxx Auto Car Backseat Organizer Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok This nifty gadget helps you neatly organize and store all your driving essentials in one place. Best of all, it hooks onto the seat's headrest, so your things are still within arm's reach. It retails for $5. "This is great for organization," raved Houser.

4 | Luxx Auto Car Trunk Organizer Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok From car maps and jumper cables to groceries and returns, corralling items in your trunk has never been easier, thanks to the Luxx Auto Car Trunk Organizer. The organizer, which also collapses for easy storage, has two big compartments, several exterior mesh pockets, and heavy-duty side handles. “I have one of these, and it’s a lifesaver, especially when you have groceries that shift around like eggs,” added Houser.

5 | Hype Bling Steering Wheel Cover Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok Steering wheel covers are largely underrated. Aside from protecting the wheel from stains and damage (this is especially beneficial for leather interiors), a cover provides a more supportive grip and can help alleviate hand cramping and fatigue. Plus, using a cover is a lot more comfortable than the original fabric, which will eventually wear down with use and age. Choose from pink or a blue-purple ombré, with prices starting at $5 each.

6 | Hype Bling Car Set Hooks Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok “These are so clutch—you can hang your purse, you can hang grocery bags,” Houser told followers. According to the production description, a single hook can support up to 40 pounds. Each pack comes with two bling car hooks for $3. If you aren’t a fan of shimmery rhinestones, Hype also makes them in matte black.

7. Air Fresheners Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok Next, Houser points out the great selection of car air fresheners at Dollar Tree, which range from $3 to $5. They have three- or six-packs of the always-popular Little Trees fresheners, as well as the vent versions from Febreze.

8. Armor-All Leather Wipes Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok Finally, Houser shares that she's a big fan of these leather wipes from Armor-All that she says are "great for on-the-go." "I have leather, and I'm always wiping down me seats," she notes.



