40 Best Kitchen Items on Amazon

If there's one room of the house where online shopping has made things much easier, it's the kitchen. Whether you're replacing a broken peeler in the moment, comparing which toaster oven is right for you, or on the hunt for a gift for a friend who loves to cook, the options are practically endless. And if you're the type who hates to be caught shorthanded during meal prep, read on. We've rounded up the essentials to ensure you can pull off any dish. Read on for the best kitchen items on Amazon.

The Best Kitchen Items on Amazon Right Now

1 This knife sharpener

A good knife is a worthwhile investment for any home chef, but even the very best tools will get dull over time. Keep your slicing on point with this countertop manual knife sharpener, which works for three different types of blades.

2 This Dutch oven

Enamelware is a crucial addition to any cook who appreciates a good braise, stew, or even loaf of bread. And while some brands can cost a fortune, this well-reviewed Dutch oven from Lodge has the same versatility for a fraction of the price.

3 This silicone cooking utensils set

It doesn't matter what you're whipping up: You won't get very far without the essential utensils. With 33 pieces, this set has you covered on everything from measuring cups to mixing spoons. The silicone heads also make reaching every nook and cranny of your pots and pans easier without scratching or damaging them, all while withstanding high heat.

4 These slip-proof mixing bowls

It's never fun when a vigorous whisk turns into a mess. Keep everything from moving around with this set of silicone-bottomed mixing bowls, which grip the table for extra stability. They also include sealable tops to become easy storage containers.

5 This vegetable spiralizer

Want more versatility out of your vegetables? A spiralizer like this model from Oxo can turn zucchini into zoodles in no time with three attachments that can make spaghetti, fettuccine, and ribbon-cut shapes. It also easily suction cups to your countertop, keeping it solidly in place while you spin away.

6 This chef's knife

Anyone who plans on doing anything of note in the kitchen deserves a well-made chef's knife. This 12.5-inch model is lightweight and balanced, featuring a dimpled blade that helps cut through dense ingredients and stop them from sticking to its sides.

7 This cookbook stand

Whether you're peeling through a family cookbook or watching a YouTube tutorial on julienne cuts, it's much easier for a chef to work with information when it's propped up in front of them. This bamboo stand works for printed materials as well as tablets and is adjustable for easier viewing.

8 This aluminum stir fry pan

Some essential kitchen items are shockingly uncommon for how versatile they are. This deep stir fry pan is perfect for tossing around plenty of ingredients, whether it's a stir fry or the final stages of your favorite pasta dish as it finishes cooking in its sauce. The aluminum construction also ensures quick and even heating throughout.

9 This versatile air fryer

Air fryers have surged in popularity over the past decade, but they're not all created equal. Make the most of your countertop space with a versatile option like this Cuisinart model, which includes a convection broiler, toaster oven, convection oven, and traditional baking oven all in one. It's also remarkably easy to clean and fits as much as a 12-inch pizza or four-pound chicken.

10 This food storage set

Well-made food storage containers are essential for anyone who meal preps or plans on having leftovers after their meals. This eight-piece set from Pyrex is made from the same durable glass that has made it a household name, each with an airtight lid that features a write-and-erase label for easy fridge organization.

11 This iced coffee maker

From French press to pour-over, most people have their preferred methods when it comes to making hot coffee. But if you're trying to beat the heat, there's nothing like being able to pour yourself a fresh cup of your own homemade cold brew. This space-saving system makes it easy to soak the grounds overnight before emptying your concentrate into a designated carafe the following day.

12 This mandoline slicer

No matter how good your knife skills are, achieving paper-thin slices without the right tools is nearly impossible. This mandoline can do exactly that, with multiple thickness settings and a set of blades that can help you cube and julienne to the precise size you're looking for in just seconds.

13 This garlic keeper

Garlic may have the benefit of being one fresh kitchen essential with a relatively long shelf life, but it's not invincible. A countertop garlic keeper will help keep everyone's favorite allium from light while promoting airflow, helping to avoid any sprouting and making your bulbs last longer.

14 This soup bowl set

If you're a fan of brothy soups such as ramen or phở, you know that traditional bowls aren't nearly big enough to cut it. This set provides everything you need for a slurp session of your favorite, including chopsticks, spoons, and stands. They're also incredibly durable and dishwasher-safe.

15 This rice cooker

Having a meal staple such as rice ready with the push of a button is a simple luxury all chefs should be able to enjoy. But this model from Zojirushi takes things to the next level, with multiple settings for different grains and built-in measuring lines. The best part? Once your rice is ready, this cooker will keep it warm and ready to eat on your countertop for days afterward.

16 This rub collection

If you're feeling frustrated with your spice rack, it might be time to give blended rubs a go in your cooking rotation. This set includes 12 unique flavors that are perfect for everything from meat to mushrooms and can make whipping up a delicious meal as easy as a few shakes of the wrist.

17 This slotted spatula

When is a spatula not just a spatula? When it's perfectly constructed to help lift, move, and flip delicate items without breaking or tearing them. This classic tool is perfect for everything from eggs and burgers to fish and pancakes.

18 This electric hand mixer

Some recipes just won't come together without a powerful mixing tool. An eclectic option like this one from Hamilton Beach is perfect for those from all cooking levels. It also includes a whisk attachment, making your next baking project easier than ever. Your wrists will thank you!

19 This Bluetooth-connected meat thermometer

The finesse involved in a perfectly cooked piece of meat comes down to timing and knowing when it's really done. Instead of standing over the stove or grill second-guessing and prodding, take out the guess work with this Bluetooth thermometer. It attaches to your smartphone, alerting you when your turkey, pot roast, or rib-eye is ready to get out of the heat and rest before slicing and serving.

20 This reusable silicone bag set

Traditional plastic bags may have been the norm for decades, but besides being an environmental concern, they're also never as effective as you'd like them to be. Swap in these heavy-duty reusable silicone options instead, which are sturdy enough to hold practically anything wet or dry without leaking or letting in air. And of course, they're dishwasher safe.

21 This salt or spice box

Any home chef who is worth their weight in salt will have their salt easily at hand. This acacia bowl features a swiveling top that puts that pinch within reach at all times. It's also great for other ground herbs and spices you may like to incorporate regularly.

22 This pair of baking sheets

You really can't get very far in the kitchen without a good baking sheet. Consider this aluminum set from Nordic Ware, which helps food cook and brown evenly in the oven. They're perfect for everything from cookies to croissants.

23 This classic cookbook

Whether you're a fresh beginner or a seasoned expert, there's always more that a home chef can stand to learn. Thanks to this update of Jacque Pepin's indispensable classic La Technique, cooks can go beyond just knowing what's going into a dish and learn exactly how to work in the kitchen. The latest version covers basics such as knife skills and how to peel an onion up to more advanced preparations, including making decorative swans out of fruits and vegetables—all complete with illustrations to guide you.

24 This electric kettle

Those who take their tea or coffee seriously know that precise temperature is essential to making the perfect cup. That's where this electric kettle comes in, complete with to-the-degree custom settings as well as pre-programmed options for your favorite hot beverages.

25 This spider strainer

If you're planning on frying, there's no way you can go another day without a spider strainer. This simple tool will help you grab your ingredients from hot oil or boiling water without all the mess, complete with a long handle to protect you from splashes and burns. It's perfect for pasta, dumplings, vegetables, and anything else you can think of.

26 This tortilla press

The best home chefs know that whipping up homemade tortillas will beat store-bought options any time. To do that, you'll need one of these cast iron presses, which can make multiple sizes. In addition to traditional corn tortillas, it's also perfect for wheat tortillas and for pumping out perfect quesadillas, empanadas, roti, arepas, tostones, and more.

27 This sous vide cooker

Ready to take your culinary endeavors into the 21st century? A sous vide cooker makes it possible to prepare your favorite cuts of meat and fish precisely to your liking, cooking them in their own juices and trapping in every ounce of flavor. It's also easier than being stuck over a stove or grill, thanks to the connected app that lets you monitor and control everything from afar.

28 These easy-to-cook noodles

Let's face it: Not every meal can be a huge production. For times like those, it pays to have something on hand that will taste as delicious as possible with minimal effort. This combo pack includes multiple flavors of the popular spicy noodles that have garnered a devoted fan base for their unique take on instant noodles, including a spaghetti carbonara option. It's also perfect for anyone who's still learning the ropes of cooking.

29 This mini cocotte

Having the right cookware can open up a whole new set of uses for your oven. From French-style eggs to garlic confit to specialty desserts, you'll find plenty of uses for a cocotte in the kitchen.

30 This pasta maker

Anyone obsessed with noodles should be able to make homemade pasta at a moment's notice. This relatively simple machine can help turn out everything from lasagna sheets to fettuccine. It's a great way to take a simple, beloved dish and make it a special occasion.

31 This cast iron skillet

Even the most novice chefs have use for a tool as versatile as a cast iron skillet. It's the perfect pan for frying eggs and bacon or starting a sauté on the stove before moving it into the oven to finish. This one conveniently comes with a silicone grip, making it easier to handle even when hot.

32 These dish cloths

A good cook puts together a memorably delicious meal, but a great cook knows the work's not done until everything is cleaned up after. Go for an absorbent option like these cotton waffle kitchen cloths that pick up everything but are gentle on surfaces.

33 This olive oil

It's hard to get much of anything going in the kitchen without the right olive oil on hand. Not only does this brand make for a great base for everything from salad dressings to pasta sauces, but it's also stored in easily recycled aluminum bottles that block out light and preserve freshness. Each also includes a stopper that makes controlled pouring super easy.

34 This oyster shucking knife

Everyone loves an oyster happy hour, but the only thing better than being served shellfish is enjoying some you've shucked yourself. Skip the restaurant and head home with a batch of your favorite shellfish, where this simple yet effective tool will have you slurping in no time.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

35 This popcorn maker

Snacks deserve the same amount of love and attention in the kitchen as full meals. Whether you're planning a binge-watching session on the couch or just want something crunchy to nibble on, this air popper helps avoid that dreaded situation where you left your kernels in the microwave or on the stovetop for just a few seconds too long.

36 This spreading knife

Despite being a table and kitchen mainstay for at least a century, butter knives usually aren't as good at their job as their name suggests. Instead of struggling, start spreading your ingredients with a well-designed knife like this one from Zyliss. It's the best way to get your bread or bagels covered with peanut butter, cream cheese, butter, and more from corner to corner.

37 This KitchenAid stand mixer

A KitchenAid stand mixer is a staple of wedding registries, thanks in no small part to the brand's reputation for reliability and high performance. But even if you're not planning on walking down the aisle any time soon, any adventurous baker owes it to themselves to have the tools they need on hand to whip up the best recipes. And, of course, the wide range of available attachments means the list of uses for this piece of equipment is practically endless.

38 This hands-free juicer

There's nothing like having fresh orange or grapefruit juice on hand the mornings you want it most. Not only does this juicer take out much of the mess thanks to its hands-free attachment, but it's also incredibly efficient at getting every bit it can out of your fruit. Take note: This is also perfect for home bartenders who hate hand-juicing their lemons and limes for cocktails!

39 This tagine

Nothing beats a low-and-slow recipe when it comes to tenderness and layers of flavor. A tagine is a great way to prepare a succulent meal for a dinner party and is useful for all types of recipes, from appetizers to desserts. Its beautiful design makes it an eye-catching piece of decor, too.

40 These magnetic storage racks

A kitchen can't function well if it's chaotic. But before you start installing new cabinets and cubbies, consider picking up some magnetic racks that will stick right to the side of your appliances. It's an easy way to keep some of your most used items, such as spices and oils, close at hand while also off your countertop.

