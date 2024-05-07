30 Gifts for People Who Have Everything

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Giving someone a gift they sincerely appreciate is one of life's great joys. Unfortunately, it can sometimes be impossible to come up with ideas of what to buy for certain people—even if they're someone you care about deeply. But whether it's because they're super picky or seem to own everything already, there's no reason to panic whenever a holiday, birthday, or special event arises. There are still plenty of options for the hardest-to-shop-for family members and friends. Read on for the 30 best gifts for people who have everything.

1 This indoor herb garden

Planting an outdoor herb garden is a perk for anyone who loves being able to pluck what they need as they're cooking, but it can be difficult if the growing season is limited to one season a year. This herb garden uses LED lights and hydroponics to bring the process indoors, with twelve compartments you can use to grow a selection of herbs, flowers, and vegetables. It also features a convenient timer and pump to help circulate water and change lighting requirements optimized to the budding plants' needs.

2 This weighted blanket

There's no one who doesn't appreciate getting nice and cozy under a blanket. But this 10-pound knitted option stands out from other weighted blanket options thanks to its breathability and evenly distributed weight that can help you relax while lounging on the couch, taking a nap, or dozing off for the night. It's also conveniently machine washable and made of organic cotton instead of synthetic materials, meaning it's likely to last longer.

3 This handy multitool

The person who already has everything is usually also someone who feels like they should always be prepared for anything. By gifting them this handy multitool, they'll be able to slip 15 tools into their pocket that they can use at a moment's notice, including pliers, scissors, multiple screwdrivers, and a knife. And at just 4.25 inches long when closed, it's not too bulky to carry around.

4 This mini skincare fridge

People who take their skincare seriously know how they store their products can have a huge impact on their shelf life. This mini skincare fridge will keep their creams and serums as cold as 33.8 degrees Fahrenheit, complete with an LED-illuminated mirror with adjustable brightness to make application even easier.

5 This comfy sleep eye mask

Sometimes, the gift of a good night's sleep is one of the best presents you can get someone. This contoured eye mask keeps direct pressure off the eyes, making it more comfortable to wear while blocking out light that can keep you from slipping into a peaceful slumber. It's also the perfect item for anyone who loves to travel but has a hard time dozing off on planes or trains.

6 This bonsai tree starter kit

Anyone who appreciates a good houseplant or is a bonafide green thumb will appreciate the chance to cultivate and grow their own bonsai tree. This kit includes all the materials to get started, including four different types of seeds, four germination and growing pots, a soil disc, and a pair of clippers. It's a great DIY option that will warm up your giftee's home for years to come.

7 These sleep headphones

Relaxing enough to fall asleep after slipping under the covers isn't always as easy as we'd like. Fortunately, these earbuds are specifically made to be worn to bed, with a lightweight design and soft fit that will stay comfortable through the morning. They also block out noise and emit low-frequency sounds better than traditional headphones, making them an excellent option for anyone who wants to doze off to sleep meditations, white noise, or relaxing music. They can also track sleep patterns and give feedback on the quality of your rest.

8 This unique spice gift set

Home chefs can be notoriously tricky to shop for, especially if they're devoted to a specific type of cuisine. But anyone comfortable in the kitchen would appreciate this set from Burlap & Barrel, which comes with six unique single-origin spices that will stand out on the rack. Besides providing some of the freshest ingredients available that are imported immediately after harvest, the brand also prioritizes fair prices and supports smallholder farms to fight against inequality and exploitation in the industry.

9 This journal

In an age of digitized everything and constant overstimulation, jotting down your thoughts each day has never felt more essential. This journal will help your giftee get into the habit with daily prompts that take just five minutes to fulfill, complete with weekly challenges and inspirational quotes. It's also undated, meaning someone can pick it up and start whenever they'd like.

10 This scented candle

Candles remain a popular present option for a couple reasons: Not only are they a gift that keeps on giving whenever they're lit, but they can also help us relax with aromatherapy. This soy-wax blend option from Apotheke will bring the outdoors inside with the floral scent of lily of the valley and blooming jasmine, as well as spicier notes like peppercorn and vetiver.

11 This wireless camera birdfeeder

Sometimes, getting to know your neighbors includes becoming familiar with the local fauna. This Bird Buddy feeder features a wireless camera that catches all the action whenever a winged visitor stops by for a snack. It then beams the video or images right to your phone, along with an AI-generated identification of the species. It's also simply a well-designed feeder, made with durable lightweight materials and easy to refill.

12 This birth month flower necklace

Most people are familiar with their birth gemstone, but what about their birth flower? These necklaces feature pressed plants for all 12 months of the year, from carnations in January to December narcissus and everything in between. It makes for a fantastic birthday present for someone who appreciates a personalized touch.

13 This insulated French press

Just because you need to get your coffee fix quickly in the morning doesn't mean you're going to finish it before it goes cold. This Hydro Flask French press makes it easy to brew a great-tasting fresh batch of joe, thanks to its fine mesh strainer that removes large particles while allowing subtle flavors to shine. Its double-wall vacuum insulation will then keep your coffee warm for hours, making it less likely that you'll need to dump leftovers to brew another batch if you need that second or third cup.

14 This portable neck fan

Keeping yourself cool can be an uphill battle, especially as summer weather hits. Fortunately, there's a hands-free way to stay comfortable with this wearable fan. The lightweight device features three different speeds and is fully rechargeable for up to 24 hours of use. It's the perfect gift option for anyone who loves to spend time in the yard or at the beach, as well as for staying comfortable in the office or while traveling.

15 These aromatherapy shower steamers

Even though it's essential for grooming and hygiene, the shower is also a place to relax under the flow of warm running water away from screens and distractions. These shower steamer tablets bring an aromatherapy element to the mix, adding the rejuvenating scent of eucalyptus and mint to create an unmistakably spa-like experience. It's the perfect gift for anyone who deserves to pamper themselves but can never seem to find the time to do so.

16 This candle warmer lamp

There's nothing worse than splurging on your favorite scented candles only to burn through them and be left with nothing. Fortunately, this candle warmer lamp will extend the life of your favorites, filling your home with the aromas you love without lighting a flame. Consider this for anyone who you know loves to unwind with their favorite scents every day.

17 This card game

Monopoly may be a beloved board game, but it's not exactly the quickest playing experience. This handy deck transforms it into a fast-paced card game, where players try to get three complete properties as quickly as possible. Think of this as a quintessential gift for anyone who loves to host—especially since it allows for up to five players.

18 This portable smokeless fire pit

There's nothing like spending time next to the warmth of a roaring fire—if you can manage to build one. This unit from Breeo makes the process a breeze practically anywhere you go, designed as a lightweight and portable smokeless fire pit. Thanks to its special heat shield, it's safe for use on grass, stone, sand, and even wooden decks, and it can also be switched to a cook setting to prepare grilled meals. It's the ideal gift for the person who lights up your life—even if they're impossible to shop for.

19 These classic cocktail mixer pouches

Shopping for someone who loves to mix up their own drinks at home? This Craftmix variety pack is a veritable party in a pouch. All you need to do is pick your favorite classic cocktail from the lineup, mix in one ounce of spirit, pour in three ounces of sparkling water, add ice, and enjoy. They're also perfect for those who are in the mood for a mocktail by omitting the liquor!

20 This cold brew tea bottle

Having a refreshing glass of cold tea on hand can be the ultimate comfort. This simple yet elegantly designed cold brew bottle from Hario makes it easy to make your own by simply adding your favorite blend of tea leaves and letting it steep. Once it's ready, a mesh strainer allows you to store and serve right from the bottle by removing any leaves and other infusion ingredients. It's the perfect type of thoughtful gift your recipient never realized they've always wanted.

21 This heated bidet

The bidet craze is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. If someone on your shopping list has been slow to adapt, this easy-to-install Toto Washlet can be one of the best models to win them over. Besides a toilet seat warmer, it also features a built-in warming tank for its water spray, customizable user memory settings, a deodorizing air filter, and a warm air dryer. The best part? It's all accessed by a handy remote control.

22 This LED facial mask

Anyone who's deep into skincare knows that a complete routine involves more than just creams and serums. This LED facial mask can take things even further, utilizing both red and blue light to help remove wrinkles, minimize pores, and prevent moisture loss, no matter what your skin type is. This model also includes a neck attachment, bringing all the same benefits to an often overlooked area. Pick this up for the giftee who's the most dedicated to self-care, and they won't be disappointed.

23 This milk frother

It's great to step out for a latte when the craving kicks, but being able to make your own at home is nothing short of a game-changer. This milk frother makes the complicated process as easy as pushing a button, whipping up a delicious cappuccino, macchiato, or velvety hot chocolate in seconds. Consider this a great gift for any burgeoning baristas.

24 This palo santo holder

Creating the right vibe at home sometimes requires airing everything out. If that person on your list is looking for a deep cleanse of their domicile, this palo santo and sage smudge holder can be a perfect present—especially as a housewarming gift. The attractive minimalist design looks great on a shelf and is ideal for meditation, yoga, or just livening up a room with a bit of incense.

25 This electric scooter

Got someone on your list who's always on the go? This handy Gotrax electric scooter can help them get from point A to B without breaking a sweat, reaching speeds up to 20 mph. It can also run up to 25 miles on a single charge and rides smoothly thanks to its 10-inch tires.

26 This massage gun

The best massage therapist is the one that's available at the push of a button. This massage gun from LifePro is the ideal gift for someone who appreciates unwinding at the end of the day or needs help recovering from their fitness regimen. It features 15 different massage speeds that can provide a deep tissue massage pinpointed to where they need it most, along with eight different attachment heads for even more precision.

27 This pocket knife

Sometimes, simplicity is key when it comes to a good pocket knife. Opinel has remained a beloved brand for its handsome, reliable products that make for a great everyday carry. Whether they're opening boxes, slicing fruit, or working on a DIY project, that person on your list who's hard to shop for will find a way to put this to good use.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

28 This grill and smoker

Firing up the grill is always a treat. But if you're looking for a present for someone who appreciates versatility beyond charcoal or propane, the Traeger Pro 22 might be the step up they've been waiting for. This unit uses wood pellets to cook food either hot and fast or low and slow, with a built-in thermometer that provides precision. Its large cooking capacity also means it's perfect for the person who loves to entertain with a backyard barbecue.

29 This insulated water bottle

Even though Stanley cups are as viral as it gets right now, they're far from the only—or even best—option when it comes to keeping your favorite beverages cold or hot. This Camelback travel thermos includes a built-in mug that detaches from the bottom, making it easy to enjoy your morning coffee at your desk or a cool drink of water after hiking up a mountain without sacrificing serving temperature.

30 This photo-printing camera

Now that everyone has a camera in their pocket, thanks to smartphones, the idea of a printed photograph has been reborn as a novelty. And as the company that popularized instant developing film, Polaroid is still a go-to for a point-and-shoot option that yields immediate results. Consider this item for anyone on your list who is sentimental enough to always have room for another keepsake photo on the fridge.

