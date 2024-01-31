What Your Birth Month Flower Says About Your Personality

You've probably heard how birthstones correlate with traits of your birthday month, but did you know that you also have a birth month flower and that it can reveal aspects of your personality? To learn more about this, we spoke to spirituality experts to uncover what your bloom says about you. Keep reading to learn if you're sweet like a daisy, intense like a deep-purple violet, or romantic like a rose.

RELATED: What Your Favorite Season Says About Your Personality.

January: Carnation

"Much like the carnation's enduring nature, those born in January exhibit fortitude and endurance in the face of challenges," says Maria Hayes, astrologer and founder of Trusted Astrology. "The carnation's delicate beauty mirrors their hope-filled outlook and the ability to find joy in the simplest of moments."

Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat, points out that this flower comes in a few different colors, each one representing something unique: "White represents purity and affection, red symbolizes passionate love, whilst pink shows encouragement."

February: Violet

"Like the deep purple hues of the violet, February birthdays have a strong connection to the power of knowledge, and they are extremely in touch with their intuition," says Astrid Bly, a fully-vetted advisor with California Psychics.

This flower also symbolizes modesty, so, according to Bennet, those with violets as their birth flower are pure and sweet. "They're all about doing good in the world," she says.

March:Daffodil

Not only do daffodils survive harsh weather, but they also represent rebirth and growth. "It's likely that if you're a March birthday, you'll find alignment between yourself and a daffodil's messaging—that to chase the Sun is to find joy again after a long winter," explains Lizzie Burgess, tarot reader and astrologer at Backyard Banshee.

Bennet shares that those with daffodils as their birth month flower are also eternally optimistic and approach life with an unrivaled tenacity. "They're happy flowers that spread love and sunshine," she says.

RELATED: What Your Favorite Color Says About Your Personality, According to Therapists.

Sign Up for Our FREE Daily Newsletter Be the first to receive tons of amazing, life-changing tips! Sign up

April: Daisy

This bloom represents purity, so those with the daisy as their birth month flower tend to have an eternally child-like, playful energy about them.

"Known as 'the day's eye' by some, a daisy will close at sunset and reopen to greet the day, just as the youthful hearts of the April-born soak up the adventures that each day has to offer," Bly explains.

May: Lily of the Valley

Lovely Lily of the Valley has delicate flowers with strong, deep roots—representing both the sweet and powerful sides of those born in May.

"Naturally, the Lily of the Valley symbolizes resilience and beauty emerging from challenges. With this, such traits make May babies an amazing mixture of gracefulness and stalwartness," says Hayes.

June: Rose

People with June as their birth month are said to have a romantic spirit. "Much like the famous meanings of the rose, those born in June are often associated with love, passion, fidelity, and friendship," says Hayes.

Bly adds that these people "can frequently be found daydreaming, flirting, or simply appreciating the beauty of the world around them," which makes it easy for them to form new relationships and friendships.

RELATED: What Your Birthstone Says About Your Love Life, According to Astrologers.

July: Larkspur

Larkspurs are all about optimism. They grow upwards towards the sky, sometimes reaching up to three feet in height.

"Those born in July have positivity in the bucket loads and are open to new ideas and opportunities," says Bennet. Their upbeat spirit can get anyone out of a bad mood.

August: Gladiolus

Gladiolus, also known as the Sword Lily, symbolizes integrity and power. Bennet says this bloom stands tall and grows to lofty heights.

"Those born with gladiolus as their birth flower have an unrivaled perseverance and strength of character," she says. These folks tend to set big goals for themselves but will never compromise their morals in reaching them.

September: Aster

Bennet shares that the Aster is part of the daisy family and gets its name from the Greek word for star. "Much like the stars, those born with Aster as their birth flower will sparkle," says Bennet.

"They're courageous, facing problems head-on," she adds. "Incredibly loyal, they're the rock of a family and the shoulder friends cry on."

RELATED: What Your Aura Color Says About Your Personality, According to Astrologers.

October: Marigold

The Marigold, a strong flower with pretty gold and yellow tones, embodies the mood of October. "In other words, marigolds signify the passion and orderly creativity that is often found in those born during this month," says Hayes.

Bennet adds that Marigolds represent stubbornness and tenacity, both traits that those with this birth month flower exhibit based on the situation they're facing.

November: Chrysanthemum

Hayes says that November is a month of reflection, so it makes sense that its birth month flower, the chrysanthemum, "symbolizes sobriety, patience, and solemnity."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

November babies are also eternal optimists who work hard to achieve their goals. "Their enduring nature mirrors the flower's symbolic reference to longevity and resilience," adds Hayes.

December: Narcissus

Narcissus finishes out the year. "Blooming in the bleak month of December, the Narcissus are the ultimate symbol of hope," says Bennet. "Those born under Narcissus are deeply spiritual."

This bloom is sensitive and is not cut out for the roughness of winter. However, Bennet says that like the flower, those born in December can "see light even in the darkest of times."