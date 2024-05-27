30 Gifts for Men Who Have Everything

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

No matter how well you may know them, there are some people who seem impossible to match with the perfect present. And whether you're shopping for your dad, significant other, or good friend, the pressure to come up with something they'll actually like can be intense. Fortunately, we've put together some great options for the guys in your life who only seem like they don't need anything—no matter what they say. Read on for the best gifts for men who have everything.

The Best Gifts for Men Who Have Everything

1 This bocce set

Unlike many modern lawn or beach games, bocce is the one pastime that practically anyone can play. The guy in your life who has a low-key competitive nature or likes to host outdoor get-togethers will appreciate having this in his arsenal.

2 This camping cookware

There are two types of outdoorsy people: Those who are prepared for anything, and those who are prepared for everything—including hosting a memorably delicious tentside meal. This set from GSI Outdoors combines all of the cookware essentials into one highly portable self-contained package that even the most savvy camper will appreciate.

3 This score-keeping tumbler

There's no shortage of golf gifts to pick from, but very few items actually apply to everyone who plays the game. This tumbler will help your giftee keep score while also keeping them hydrated with their favorite chilled drink.

4 This porthole infuser

Home mixologists are often steps ahead of everyone else in their lives with the best spirits available on store shelves. Why not give them the opportunity to let their latest cocktail recipes really soar? This infuser has nearly limitless possibilities for creations—and looks good on the counter, to boot.

5 This facial moisturizer

If the guy in your life has no idea how to jump into the world of skincare, consider this popular facial moisturizer from Kiehl's. It's invigorating to apply and can help improve the look of their skin, no matter what age your recipient is.

6 These stylish flip flops

Flip flops are a summertime and vacation essential, but a truly good pair can be difficult to find. The hard-to-shop-for beach bum and pool enthusiast in your life will dive right into these buttery soft sandals from Hari Mari, which also feature boat-safe outsoles that help prevent slips.

7 This car jump starter

Most prepared drivers have traditional jumper cables in their trunks in the event they or someone else need help starting their car. Unfortunately, those don't help if there's no one around to give you the boost you need. This handy unit from Halo can get a car going on its own, while also functioning as a tire inflater and a backup power bank for phones and other devices.

8 This combination coffee maker

Those who have a preferred way of brewing coffee are typically set in their ways. But what happens when it comes time for them to hit the road? This handy item combines a French press, pour-over pitcher, and espresso machine into one and even includes a portable mug so you can take your joe on the go.

9 This bug-killing device

You can turn pest control into a fun game with this handy fly swatter replacement that anyone will enjoy. No hunting license required!

10 This portable projector

The guy who has everything is usually set when it comes to his home entertainment system. Unfortunately, this can leave him short-handed when he wants to leave his living room. A portable projector like this handy unit from Nebula makes it easy to take the show on the road, with crystal clear resolution and two and a half hours of playtime on a single battery charge.

11 This insightful book

Even if you have all the stuff you need, there's always something you can learn—especially in the realm of self-realization. Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh lays out how to turn disagreements and conflict into compassion and understanding in this pocket-sized book that carries a lot more information and insight than its portability suggests.

12 This bucket hat

Anyone can reach for a hat to keep the sun out of their eyes on a bright day, but stiff brims can become problematic when there's a breeze. Consider gifting this Dickie's bucket hat to the guy in your life who appreciates a classic-yet-practical approach to portable shade.

13 This powerful blender

Looking for a gift for someone who loves to pack a lot of fresh fruit and veggies into their diet? This Beast blender features a simple one-push cycle that perfectly breaks down your ingredients to an irresistibly smooth texture in just a minute. The best part? You can blend, screw on a cap or straw, and go with this model.

14 This Bluetooth headphone tranmitter

This simple AirFly transmitter and receiver makes it possible to use your favorite cordless cans on any in-flight entertainment system, home receiver, or other devices.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

15 These sunglasses

Sunglasses are a personal style choice that comes down to individual appeal, but there's no denying that everyone needs an affordable pair on hand. Sunski glasses not only look great and won't break the bank but are also made from sustainable materials that make them the perfect pair for stashing in the car or in a backpack for whenever your giftee will need them most.

16 This cat-toting backpack

Shopping for a cat dad with more separation anxiety than their pet? This well-designed carrier makes it possible for them to bring their feline friend along with them out into the world, whether it's on a walk around the block or a cross-country flight.

17 This handmade soap set

As an essential item, it's hard not to appreciate a well-made soap when it comes time to wash your hands or face. This combination set uses coconut, soybean and olive oils as ingredients guaranteed to leave your giftee smelling and feeling great.

18 This versatile soda maker

Soda machines may have been the hot gift a decade ago, but the simple technology has come a long way since then. In addition to water, this Drinkmate can carbonate homemade cocktails, juices, wine, and more.

19 This scented candle

Let's face it: There's no such thing as having too many candles on hand to help liven up your home. But when they smell as good as this Amber & Moss scent, your giftee is likely to forget they have anything else in their house worth burning.

20 These rosé wine glasses

The only thing harder than buying a bottle for a wine aficionado is finding a useful tool they don't already have or won't laugh off. But even if they're stocked with the appropriate glasses for whites and reds, are they prepared for the pink stuff? This crystal stemware was designed specifically for still and sparkling rosé wines.

21 This record player

Shopping for the perfect album for someone who is already a die-hard vinyl hunter can be an exercise in frustration. On the other hand, upgrading their hardware to one of the best turntables available on the market is an easy way to ensure they'll appreciate your present—and put it to plenty of use.

22 This burger press

Now that the smashburger reigns supreme, your favorite grill master or home chef may not have the tools they need to recreate their favorite patties at home. This simple cast-iron press from the iconic Lodge brand is a simple solution for those perfectly squashed patties that can also be used for bacon, veggies, and more.

23 This indoor sauna and steam room

Everyone deserves a nice schvitz—even if they don't have the room to build a hot box of their own. Consider this collapsable home sauna and steam room for the giftee who appreciates a post-workout sweat or a quick way to relax, all without the commitment or mess of building a standalone shed.

24 This powerful battery charger

Some of us aren't known for keeping our devices sufficiently charged. This Anker power bank can keep everything juiced up—including phones, tablets, and even laptops—on the go with a speedy recharge.

25 This tagine pot

Even a well-stocked home chef will appreciate this traditional slow cooker. A tagine is the perfect gift for someone who appreciates delicious dishes—and the ornate design make it an eye-catching addition to any kitchen.

26 This desktop weather predictor

Shopping for an amateur meteorologist? This eye-catching desktop device will aid their forecasting, as crystals warn of approaching clouds and rain based on changes in air pressure.

27 This easily portable sunscreen stick

Sunscreen is essential for everyone, but it's only helpful if you have it on hand when you need it. The outdoorsy guy in your life will love how portable and easy to apply this Shiseido sunscreen stick is. It provides a non-greasy layer of protection that's easy to re-up no matter what you're doing.

28 This convenient water bottle

Most people think they've found the perfect water bottle for themselves until they receive a gift like this Hydro Flask. It can keep drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours and features a flex straw that makes it easy to stay hydrated without spilling all over yourself.

29 This gourmet Sichuan chili crisp

Need a gift for the guy who's always on the hunt for great ingredients? Sichuan chili crisp is one of the most versatile and irreplaceable condiments out there. A single spoonful can add a burst of flavor to eggs, rice, noodles, vegetables, soups, stews, and marinades.

30 This custom ice stamp

Home bartenders love a flex when entertaining. Why not let them literally put their mark on their wares with a custom ice cube stamp? This piece can be made to include one or two initials and different graphics depending on their style.

