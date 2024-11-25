Skip to content
Retail
30 Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day

Here's a list of chains open on Turkey Day, from big-box stores to grocery stores.

woman in a store holding an orange shopping basket while looking at something on the shelf
Shutterstock
Dana Schulz
By Dana SchulzNov 25, 2024
You've stuffed yourself with turkey and pumpkin pie, cleaned the table and loaded the dishwasher, and said goodbye to your family members—now what? If you're looking to get a head start on your Black Friday shopping, there are plenty of stores open on Thanksgiving. Most of these retailers are open all day, which could very well save the day if you forgot to buy the crispy onions for your green bean casserole or if you find yourself in a minor first-aid emergency. (Hey, all that cooking can lead to burns and cuts!) Ahead, find a list of chains open on Turkey Day, from big-box stores to grocery stores.

Do note that Blue Laws in Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island prohibit most grocery and retail stores from opening on Thanksgiving.

Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving

Retail Stores Open on Thanksgiving

Acme

acme food storeShutterstock

This Northeast grocery chain will be open on Thanksgiving, but hours vary depending on your location. However, it appears that most Acme stores will open as usual at 7 a.m. and close early at 4 p.m.

Albertsons

An Albertsons supermarket Shutterstock

In an email to The Desert Sun, Albertsons spokesperson Courtney Carranza said all grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Amazon Fresh

Amazon Fresh storeShutterstock

All Amazon Fresh grocery stores throughout the country will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shop iStock

Bass Pro Shops will be open for all your outdoor gear needs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. They'll also be opening early at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Big Lots

Big Lots ExteriorShutterstock

All Big Lots locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving. According to a press release, they'll also observe the following extended hours through Black Friday weekend:

Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

C-Town

C-Town supermarketShutterstock

Many locations of this northeast supermarket are open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving but double-check your local store's hours.

Cabela's

the outside of a Cabela's Store in Allen, Texas Shutterstock

Like their sister company Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving day will open early at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Cub Foods

a Cub Foods grocery store and parking lotShutterstock

Some Cub Foods locations will be open until 2 or 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. However, some locations will be totally closed, so confirm with your local store.

CVS

A CVS store with cars parked in the front parking lot. iStock

Most CVS locations are either open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving or they're closed. You can check you local store here. Pharmacies open on Thanksgiving "may be available for same day pick up at most locations," states CVS.

Dollar General

Dollar General Retail Location. iStock

Most Dollar General stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving, though there are some exceptions, so be sure to check local hours.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree location Shutterstock

Most Dollar Tree locations will be open normally from 8 or 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Family Dollar

Family Dollar store Shutterstock

Family Dollar locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Food4Less

Food4Less storeShutterstock

Food4Less' store hours will vary on Thanksgiving, though all but one location will close by 8 p.m.

Food Lion

Food Lion storeShutterstock

This grocery store will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in many locations, but some will close early.

Giant Food

Giant Food storeShutterstock

Giant lists the following Thanksgiving hours on its website:

Store hours: 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. (select stores open at 7 a.m.)
Pharmacy hours: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. (24 hour pharmacies will be open until 4 p.m.)
Giant pickup: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Giant delivery: limited availability
Gas station hours: 6 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Hannaford

Hannaford grocery storeShutterstock

This grocery chain, which operates in New England and New York, will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but all Hannaford pharmacies will be closed.

Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter Kroger grocery store iStock

Harris Teeter states on its website that all grocery stores will close at 2 p.m. on Thursday and reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday.

H.E.B.

H-E-B supermarket store Shutterstock

H.E.B. lists the following Thanksgiving hours on its website:

Stores: Open 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Pharmacy: Closed
Curbside: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Home Delivery: 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Kroger

Kroger Supermarket. iStock

Check your local Kroger's hours to see if they're open on Thanksgiving. All grocery stores that are open will close at 4 p.m. All pharmacies will be closed.

Martin's

Martin's Food & Drugstore signShutterstock

Martin's grocery stores will also close at 2 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed all day.

Meijer

a meijer store in Columbus, Ohio Shutterstock

Meijer grocery stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. Delivery and pickup hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and orders must be picked up by 4 p.m.

Ralphs

A Ralphs store signange Shutterstock

Only certain Ralphs locations will be open, so check your local grocery store's hours. However, all stores open on Thanksgiving day will close at 10 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed all day.

ShopRite

shoprite locationShutterstock

Shoppers in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania can see the specific Thanksgiving day hours for their ShopRite store here. Do note that some stores are closed, while others are closing early.

Sprouts

sprouts farmers marketShutterstock

According to their website, Sprouts will be open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stop & Shop

stop and shop logo on storeShutterstock

According to the Asbury Park Press, all New Jersey locations of Stop & Shop will be open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For other states, check your location.

Vons

Vons grocery storeShutterstock

In her email, Carranza said all Vons locations will also be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walgreens

Walgreens Retail Location. Shutterstock

Most Walgreens locations will be closed on Thanksgiving day, however, "24-Hour locations will remain open to meet customer and patient healthcare needs," the company states.

Wegmans

Exterior signage at Wegmans Shutterstock

Most Wegmans grocery stores will close at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving, while the pharmacy will be closed all day.

Whole Foods

whole foods storeShutterstock

"Many of our stores are open for modified hours on Thanksgiving...Check your local store page for details," states Whole Foods on its website.

WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods Storefront Shutterstock

WinCo Foods locations will open at their normal time on Thanksgiving but close by 3 p.m. "We recommend arriving by 2PM on Thanksgiving, entry will be limited as stores prepare to close," they note on their website.

