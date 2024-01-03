Smarter Living

Dollar General Is Pulling Items From Shelves, CEO Says

Shoppers may have less to choose from on their trips to the popular dollar store chain.

By Kali Coleman
January 3, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Kali Coleman
January 3, 2024

Thanks to some sky-high prices, we've gotten more creative with our shopping choices over the past couple years. For many of us, that meant spending more time at dollar stores to save money. If your go-to discount chain is Dollar General, however, you might soon notice fewer options on your next shopping trip. During the company's most recent earnings call, CEO Ted Vasos revealed that Dollar General has decided to start pulling items from shelves.

RELATED: How Walmart, Costco, and Dollar General Are Slashing Self-Checkout.

On Dec. 7, the dollar store chain released the financial results for its 2023 third quarter. According to the report, Dollar General's same-store sales decreased 1.3 percent, and its operating profit fell 41.1 percent. In an accompanying statement, Vasos acknowledged that the company was "not satisfied" with its performance during the quarter.

On the earnings call with investors that same day, the CEO opened up more about the company's downturn, and what they plan to do about it.

"We take our mission of serving others seriously and know that our customer is facing financial constraints, and communities are looking for strong partners in a tough macroeconomic environment," he said. "Historically, we've met those challenges head-on and delivered for our customer, and we believe that we are well positioned to do so now."

RELATED: 4 Dollar Store Items That Are Better Than the Name-Brand, Retail Experts Say.

According to Vasos, a major part of Dollar General's plan is centered around a "focus on getting back to the basics." That means pulling certain items from shelves: The CEO said the company has started working with merchants on how it can "drive simplification" for its stores and supply chain by reducing the number of products or stock keeping units (SKU) in its inventory.

"We have identified several opportunities to eliminate certain SKUs that have become less productive," he said on the call. "As our store teams have fewer SKUs to manage, we can lower our cost to serve, while driving higher inventory turns and higher sales of products that are most important to our customers."

While this means that shoppers may have less to choose from at Dollar General, Vasos said that he believes the act of pulling items from shelves will help the retailer "drive greater efficiencies over the longer term" by both reducing inventory and shrink.

"In summary, we are getting back to the basics here at Dollar General across all levels of the organization. Our desired results will not materialize overnight, but we believe we will see some early wins and continue to make progress toward executing on the fundamentals that have been foundational to our success over the past 85 years," Vasos concluded. "As a result, we believe we will significantly enhance the customer experience while driving higher sales and increased profitability in our business."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Kali Coleman
Kali Coleman is a Senior Editor at Best Life. Her primary focus is covering news, where she often keeps readers informed on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and up-to-date on the latest retail closures. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • USPS Temporarily Suspending Services
    USPS Temporarily Suspending Services
    Smarter Living

    USPS Temporarily Suspending Services

    Several states have been affected recently.

  • tip jar on a restaurant counter
    tip jar on a restaurant counter
    Smarter Living

    The 3 Biggest Tipping Mistakes You're Making

    According to a restaurant server.

  • Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards
    Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards
    Entertainment

    Kelly's Ex Said She Wasn't "Sexy" Enough

    He told her she wasn't right for "The Voice."

  • The entrance to a Target store with customers coming in and out
    The entrance to a Target store with customers coming in and out
    Smarter Living

    Target Shoppers Getting "Trampled" for Tumblers

    There's been a mad dash for the viral items.

  • Dollar General store in downtown. Building and signs.
    Dollar General store in downtown. Building and signs.
    Smarter Living

    Dollar General Is Pulling Items From Shelves

    The company's CEO says they're cutting back.

  • Monica Garcia on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City"
    Monica Garcia on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City"
    Entertainment

    Will Monica Be Fired From "RHOSLC"?

    Here's what we know.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.