Smarter Living

How Walmart, Costco, and Dollar General Are Slashing Self-Checkout

Big-name retailers have made changes in response to "shrink" and customer feedback.

By Abby Reinhard
December 8, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Abby Reinhard
December 8, 2023

Love it or hate it, self-checkout has become a mainstay at big-name retailers. For those in the "love it" camp, the process offers the benefit of being able to quickly scan and bag without having to interact with others. But for those on the "hate it" side—which is ever-growing—the process is tedious, with one missed scan potentially landing you with a theft accusation. Lately, stores have caught on to the anti-self-checkout movement, following boycott threats as well as their own "shrink" (loss of inventory that could be tied to theft)—and they're now taking action. Read on to find out how big names like Walmart, Costco, and Dollar General are slashing self-checkout.

RELATED: Walmart Worker Issues Warning to Shoppers About Self-Checkout.

Dollar General is pulling back on self-service options.

A senior man using the self-checkout kiosk at Dollar General
Shutterstock

During a Dec. 7 earnings call, Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos stated that the company started to "rely too much this year on self-checkout" in stores.

"We should be using self-checkout as a secondary checkout vehicle, not a primary," Vasos said.

While Dollar General won't be doing away with self-checkout entirely, they will be utilizing new strategies at the registers.

RELATED: Walmart and Costco Rethink Self-Checkout, New Report Reveals.

Additional staff will be allocated to the front end of stores.

dollar general storefront
Shutterstock

Vasos stated that more employees will be present at the front of the store, explaining that self-checkout cannot replace in-person interactions.

"We plan to increase the employee presence at the front end of our stores and in particular, the checkout area," he said on yesterday's call. "While self-checkout has contributed to the convenient proposition for our customers in certain stores, it does not reduce the importance of a friendly, helpful employee who is there to greet customers and assist while the checkout process is happening."

Vasos also said that Dollar General has already started by "allocating more labor to front-end activities," as well as "clearly communicating our expectations around the visible presence of an associate at the front of our stores."

The CEO further addressed shrink, noting that having increased employee presence near the registers "helps the shrink line because you've got somebody at the front end of the store that is always there to monitor."

RELATED: How Self-Checkout Is Making You Spend More, New Study Reveals.

Costco recently made some changes as well.

Clackamas, OR, USA - Jun 8, 2021: The entrance to the Costco Wholesale Store in Clackamas, Oregon.
iStock

Over the summer, self-checkout caused headaches for Costco, with some shoppers using the self-service option as a workaround for Costco's membership program.

As a Costco spokesperson previously told Best Life, membership cards are non-transferrable, yet non-members were reportedly "using membership cards that do not belong to them" at self-checkout. The company added that members are always asked to present their membership cards with photos at the register, but this was not previously the case at self-checkout, prompting Costco to reinforce its existing policy.

"We don't feel it's right that non members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members," the spokesperson said. "As we already ask for the membership card at checkout, we are now asking to see their membership card with their photo at our self-service checkout registers."

Walmart pulled back in one state.

walmart self-checkouts
Patrick Hatt / Shutterstock

Walmart is another retailer addressing issues with self-checkout. Previously, the big-box store announced plans to add more staff to self-service areas, even having them scan entire orders, Business Insider reported. Taking things a step further, Walmart did away with self-checkout lanes entirely at at least three stores in Albuquerque, New Mexico, this fall.

"We continually look at ways to provide our customers with the best shopping experience and that includes adjusting the checkout area in stores," Walmart spokesperson Josh Havens told the outlet in September.

The retailer didn't share details on shoplifting or whether that impacted the decision, but in general, Walmart shoppers and employees have been vocal about how self-checkout enables shoplifters and thieves, per Business Insider.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Abby Reinhard
Abby Reinhard is a Senior Editor at Best Life, covering daily news and keeping readers up to date on the latest style advice, travel destinations, and Hollywood happenings. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • USPS Issues Warning About Sending "Valuables"
    USPS Issues Warning About Sending "Valuables"
    Smarter Living

    USPS Issues Warning About Sending "Valuables"

    Be careful about what you put in the mail.

  • older man using self-checkout
    older man using self-checkout
    Smarter Living

    How Retailers Are Slashing Self-Checkout

    Walmart and Dollar General have made changes.

  • older couple looking at a computer together
    older couple looking at a computer together
    Smarter Living

    Do You Have Enough Retirement Savings?

    Only 12 percent meet the threshold.

  • empty seats at an airport
    empty seats at an airport
    Travel

    Least Popular Days to Fly for the Holidays

    Save money by booking on these three days.

  • Oprah Winfrey at the premiere of "The Color Purple" in December 2023
    Oprah Winfrey at the premiere of "The Color Purple" in December 2023
    Entertainment

    Oprah Talks Dramatic Weight Loss

    She says there's "not one thing" behind it.

  • Man shopping in a supermarket while on a budget. He is looking for low prices due to inflation, standing looking at his phone in front of a row of freezers. He is living in the North East of England.
    Man shopping in a supermarket while on a budget. He is looking for low prices due to inflation, standing looking at his phone in front of a row of freezers. He is living in the North East of England.
    Smarter Living

    Deflation Is Here and These Items Are Cheaper

    Here's where you can see costs going down.

Copyright 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.