8 Best Things to Buy at Hobby Lobby for Christmas

No matter how many wreaths and ornaments you have stored away in your cellar or attic, it’s always nice to be able to refresh your holiday decoration stash with some new items. Not surprisingly, that’s where stores like Hobby Lobby can come in quite handy . The store has already started to bring out its inventory for the year—and shoppers are sharing their favorite festive finds on social media. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for the best Christmas items to buy at Hobby Lobby this year.

1 | Gingerbread house cookie jar Copyright @stefanie_liz / TikTok Everyone knows it’s not the holidays without an abundance of sweet treats on hand, but the true decorating pros know that having the right storage container for them can be just as important. In a recent video, TikTok user Stefanie Lewis (@stefanie_liz) takes a trip through her local Hobby Lobby on the hunt for a very specific pastry-themed cookie jar before coming up with a new find. “She is stunning!” she tells users holding up the product. “Again, not the viral one that I’m looking for, but I’m still going to get her.”

2| …And other gingerbread decorations Copyright @stefanie_liz / TikTok It turns out, gingerbread is a whole theme for Dollar Tree this year, featuring plenty of ceramic gingerbread houses and characters, stuffed toys, wall ornaments, decorative signs, and more, according to a video posted by the dedicated TikTok account @gingerbread__lovers. The list even includes salt and pepper shakers that look like a similar set from Pottery Barn.

3 | Hello Kitty slow cooker Copyright @mariaa_rose / TikTok TikToker @mariaa_rose recently came across a holiday-themed Hello Kitty slow cooker . It can be the perfect addition to your holiday party food service setup—especially considering it‘s 50 percent off. Want to go deck your kitchen out even more? There’s also a festive Hello Kitty waffle maker available, too! RELATED: 8 Secrets Jo-Ann Fabrics Doesn't Want You to Know .

4 | Winter "Candy Land" decor Copyright @bynataliavibes / TikTok This year, Hobby Lobby rolled out an entire motif centered around a winter wonderland of candy that brings a unique spin to traditional decorations. In one video, TikTok user @bynataliavibes comes across a nutcracker . The roughly 12” tall figurine is decked out in pastels and glittering from head to toe, complete with a cupcake hat and holding a gingerbread cookie. She also points out that it costs just $14.49 thanks to its 50 percent-off sale price. If you’re hoping to bring the same look to your entire room, you can also pick up gumdrop garland in the same aisle. Lewis gushes over the find in her video, saying it can be a great way to freshen up your decoration stash.

5 | Tree ornaments Copyright @stefanie_liz / TikTok At the most basic level, holiday decor always comes down to what kind of ornaments you use on your tree. Fortunately, Hobby Lobby makes it easy to expand on different themes with its wide selection. In her video, Lewis gushes about the store’s lineup of food-themed ornaments. It includes bowls of ramen, cups of noodles, jars of pickles, and even miniature versions of popular snack foods. Have a few small trees around your house? In her video, @mariaa_rose finds culinary-themed ornaments, including a small spoon she plans on hanging on the smaller tree she has in her kitchen. But there’s also no need to stray too far from a classic look, either. TikTok user @kenziekittle comes across some simple yet appealing But there’s also no need to stray too far from a classic look, either. TikTok user @kenziekittle comes across some simple yet appealing colored ornaments in a recent video, which can be perfect both for hanging on a tree or assembling in a bowl as a decorative centerpiece.

6 | Holiday earrings Copyright @stefanie_liz / TikTok Your home isn’t the only thing that needs decorating during the holidays. Lewis fans out over a few affordable accessories she comes across while exploring the latest decorations. “These earrings are so cute!” she says. “ Bows, gingerbread, Santa hats…And it’s all 50 percent off! So these are $4.49, so these are really $2.25.” RELATED: Dollar Tree Shoppers Share 18 Must-Grab Travel Items for $1.25 .

7 | Christmas tree storage baskets Copyright @kenziekittle / TikTok Whether you need a place to stash your wrapping materials or just want a festive way to keep your living room organized, Hobby Lobby has you covered. In her video, @kenziekittle shows off a set of nesting Christmas tree-shaped storage boxes that can come in super handy for the holidays.