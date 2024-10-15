Shoppers Can't Wait for New Canned Holiday Mocktail at Walmart and Target: "I'll Be Buying Cases"

Christmas came early this year for Shirley Temple fans. After much speculation, 7UP confirmed on Instagram that the bubbly, fruity mocktail will be sold as a ready-to-drink soda for a limited time this holiday season. "Sure, it’s only for a limited time, but that’s a million times better than not available anywhere ever," the brand captioned an animated video of what appears to be Santa Claus cracking open a canned 7UP Shirley Temple. The new carbonated mocktail—which is a combination of the lemon-lime soda and grenadine flavors—is a first for 7UP. Unsurprisingly, it's also set social media ablaze with excitement.

RELATED: 5 Hosting Tips for Guests Who Don't Drink, Etiquette Experts Say.

On Reddit, people are particularly ecstatic about the beverage news.

“Why haven’t they done this sooner?” cried one Redditor. Another wrote in agreement, “This sparks joy.”

“I just know I’ll love this,” said a third. “I’m going to have to make space to stash a few cases.”

The thread is overflowing with similar comments, including one that reads, “I’ll be buying cases.”

“This is gonna be on another level,” quipped someone else.

7UP® Shirley Temple

After reading these comments, we, too, were mouthwateringly curious, prompting us to conduct a taste test of our own.

On its own, 7UP Shirley Temple lives up to its nostalgic hype. Did I feel like I was 12 years old again, back at the kid’s dinner table at a family Christmas party, sipping on my "kid-friendly cocktail?" Well, yes, yes, I did—and I loved every sip! The drink strikes the perfect balance between fizzy and sweet.

However, I was also curious to try 7UP’s official Dirty Shirley Recipe, which calls for one ounce of vodka, five ounces of 7UP Shirley Temple, a splash of cherry juice from maraschino cherries, and cherries for garnish, per a recipe card shared with Best Life. Simply throw all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker and then do a little dance until everything is combined. Pour over ice into your favorite cocktail glass. After trying it, I decided 7UP’s Dirty Shirley might just be my go-to cocktail this holiday season.

RELATED: 6 Best Cocktails to Serve at a Dinner Party, Etiquette Experts Say.

"We are thrilled to confirm that 7UP® Shirley Temple is on the way," Andrew Springate, CMO at Keurig Dr Pepper, shared in a statement with Best Life. "A festive addition to the holiday season, 7UP® Shirley Temple is a refreshing twist on the beloved classic featuring vibrant pomegranate and cherry flavors and a splash of citrus in every sip."

The classic mocktail is available in 2-liter bottles and 12-pack cans. Customers can also purchase a zero-sugar version of the soda in canned form. 7UP Shirley Temple launches on Oct. 15 at Walmart and Target and will be available through Dec. 31—but only while supplies last.