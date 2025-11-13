7 Best New Target Winter Coats Landing in Stores This Week

From faux suede to duvet puffers, Target’s new winter coats are total style standouts.

We know it’s immerse yourself in a world of baking shows where the biggest stress is making a macaron tower season, but you have to go out, and it’s best to do it in some dreamy outerwear. Target has some very out of the box styles that just hit the site, and we’re 100% here for it. From a collared faux suede coat that’s scoring people compliments to a coat that takes inspiration from a down comforter to a coat that’s actually a trench coat and a sweatshirt in one, this list is full of all different kinds of options. We thought about you going to the gym, going to a holiday party in faux raspberry fur and a truly diesel coat if you have to venture out in a blizzard. This is a comprehensive list of seven coats for different situations that are new to Target that reviewers like and we love the look of.

Enough small talk, let’s get you to our picks for the best new Target winter coats coming in for a landing.

1 Women’s Faux Wool Scarf Coat

This faux wool scarf and coat is almost chic enough for Rene Russo in A Thomas Crown Affair. She’s probably not a Target girlie, but same energy. The black trim and the sky high neck are very interesting and it will fall juuuust long enough on you. It even comes with pockets you can fit a wallet, phone and lipstick in. Worn open it is just so playful and darling. It’s $60…$60! And bottom line — it’s glamorous. What a combo.

2 Women’s Long High Pile Jacket

This high pile jacket is available in brown or taupe and while we usually offer style advice that’s a departure from what the retailers show in the photos, this all brown look as pictured is working for us. We think this is the perfect sporty coat to wear over a fitness outfit and it’s very blanket-y. Flattering for all body types, it has a flexible drawstring and you can throw it in laundry. A coat you don’t have to worry too much about to supplement a more formal outerwear selection like that wool coat above. The black’s out of stock but you can set an alert for that.

3 Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Jacket

This is a Levi’s jacket that will keep you warm indoors, but isn’t enough on its own for winter. It’s on this list because it’s very fashionable and in our very favorite color, surprise surprise, merlot. It’s on the pricy side at $99, but that’s because this is real corduroy and will feel great on. Reviews are light and early but promising. “Sleeves are a bit long but I do have short arms. Very warm and looks just like it’s pictured, very happy with my purchase!”

4 Women’s Faux Suede Long Coat

We haven’t seen a coat like this around and Target is really delivering on the style factor. The faux suede coat that snaps closed looks so runway and it’s in a practical toffee color. The black leather-looking trim and massive pockets and seamless closure down the front will absolutely set you apart. Truth be told it’s very different and will certainly get noticed, but it’s not for snow. “I picked this jacket up on a whim and I already love it! It’s perfect for where I live because the winters aren’t TOO cold. I got so many compliments the first time I wore it!”

5 Women’s Short Faux Fur Jacket

This $55 coat looks like it’s $1,000 and will make you look like a million bucks. This is a waltz into a restaurant and they’ll arrange for a table at the last minute coat. We haven’t seen a beautiful shade of burgundy faux fur coat that’s this light instead of being overwrought. It really looks like it fits so well and the shawl collar seals the deal. Nice and short, very flattering. No pockets but that’s the high fashion look for you. Perfect for a holiday party.

6 Women’s Duvet Puffer Jacket

Looking to what truly keeps you warm in bed to inform coat construction is absolutely a thing I have learned in my coat quests. And this duvet puffer jacket honestly could double as a sleeping bag. We can’t believe it’s only $65. It comes with little mitten cuffs for your paws and a functional hood. Be aware that the arms are long and those mitten cuffs are a hit based on the reviews we’re seeing. “I love this quilted coat. Super warm and love the thumb holes add additional sporty wear to the coat. You can definitely dress it up or down,” one reviewer said.

7 KBB by KAHLANA Women’s ‘The Sweatshirt Trench Coat’

What is going on! A hybrid sweatshirt trench coat with a thick belt and that hangs? We’ve never seen such a thing, and we absolutely need it. The zero cares given energy of a sweatshirt and the statement making impression a trench in one is such a fun concept. This is actually unheard of and our brains are breaking but it’s absolutely going to get people talking to you about it for $65. Not for the wallflower. This will grab attention. (It’s polyester and nylon.) Absolutely love the idea of wearing this with sweatpants.