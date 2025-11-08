7 Target Jeans Customers Say Fit “Better Than Designer” This Week

The pairs shoppers can't stop talking about.

Finding the right pair of jeans is on par with finding locking down commitments like your holiday season coffee order, a partner, your spirit animal, and your Harry Potter house.

That’s because you’re gonna ask a lot of these bad girls so they need staying power in your life. We went looking for your denim. (Reference to John Early’s Vicky character! Get your whole life to your video if you’re unfamiliar with this hilarious bit.)

We spent time in the Union Square Target in New York City to get a feel (seriously, we got hands on with denim) and combed through what shoppers are saying in the comments on the Target site about the top-rated new jeans to hone in the best seven. Goes without saying that fit is everything and you know what works for your figure. It’s a quest.

Let’s go to 7 pairs active commenters are talking about. We’re telling you right now unsurprisingly, it’s a lot of Levi’s, home of the Beyoncé collab.

1 Avenue Tall Denim Slim Stretch Jean

The powder blue denim is nice. The waist band hugs curves in the exact right spot and the tapered legs are perfect for showing off a pair of bubblegum pink heels or all-white sneakers. “It has always been a challenge to find jeans that fit these chunky thighs…until now. I LOVE these jeans!” one shopper said. “Nice jeans of good quality. Nice fit,” another said.

2 Women’s 90’s Mid-Rise Relaxed Straight Jeans – Wild Fable

I really love these loose fitting jeans because they’ve got the right amount of slouchy hang without being in the JNCO zone. The site describes these mid-rise jeans as cotton-recycled cotton denim fabric with no stretch.

“My new go to jeans,” one shopper said, another pointed that they were basically identical to a Free People pair. Deals, deals, deals, we love to see it. There’s a matching jacket too.

3 Women’s High-Rise Cropped Two Way Denim Trousers – Universal Thread

We love a spicy brown mustard moment out of all the colors. If these light denim jeans with a standout waistband are reliably one thing, it’s practical. “Fit well around waist. Don’t need ironing. Look tailored,” one shopper said. Specifically, according to the site, they sit well above the waist.

4 Women’s Mid-Rise Barrel Leg Jeans – Future Collective Brown Leopard Print

These barrel leg jeans in the eternally relevant leopard print would be adorable with a red shirt and red ballet flats. Shoppers note they are true to size so resource that sizing chart. Positive review: “I thought I would end up returning, as I’m very picky with my clothes but these are so cute and flattering!” These have front and back pockets and it’s worth seeing the customer try on photo on the site, because this one woman styled them beautifully.

5 Levi’s Women’s Ultra-High Rise Ribcage Straight Jeans

“I finally found jeans that fit the right places,” one shopper said. There was even an elusive superlative — best. “The best jeans I own. Make you look sooo good!” If you opt for these since looking sooo good is your thing, wash until after you’ve worn them ten times. Consider softening them with some of the lingerie-style threads we found at Target recently. Just love that look. These come in The Last Straw (dark) and All Alone (light, the ones we’ve pictured above.)

6 Levi’s Women’s High-Rise Wedgie Straight Cropped Jeans

Super basic and durable. People have praise for how well they fit. “I hate buying jeans but….Love these jeans!! Perfect style and fit…. not too “high” on the waist!! one shopper commented. “Fit is great- straight and slim. No baggy-ness! Delivers just the right silhouette, another shopper said, recommending the black shade.” They have five pockets, and they’re described as snug, which is my preference to the baggy ones you’re seeing everything, but I do like this last pick.

7 Women’s Low-Rise Wide Leg Baggy Jeans by Wild Fable

This look is everywhere. I love this look with a lacy sheer bodysuit to offset the bagginess of your bottoms. And the shoppers endorse. “Best jeans I’ve ever had and I’m someone who would splurge on jeans,” one mused. “Perfect low rise baggy jeans, I only wish they had different lengths. Beautiful and comfy 😍” These are a great construction and a subtle fade. I even like the way they’re styled here with ballet flats and a sweater – button-down combo. A+