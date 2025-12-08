These new Hobby Lobby gifts offer cozy, affordable holiday finds for everyone on your list.

Are you shopping for holiday gifts at Hobby Lobby? While the store is best known for everything from arts and crafts to holiday decorations, it is also a sneaky resource for excellent, under-priced gift items. The store sells jewelry, candles, cozy blankets and socks, mugs, and so much more. There is something for everyone on your shopping list. What should you buy this week? Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby Christmas gifts hitting shelves this week.

1 This Coconut Milk Candle

Hobby Lobby has an extensive selection of candles that make excellent gifts. This Darsee & David’s Coconut Milk & Patchouli Jar Candle is a popular glass jarred candle for $9.99. “I discovered this scent when hunting for a more popular one. It is by far my favorite candle scent I’ve ever owned. It is very rich, but with a sweetness to it. It’s not overly fruity or perfumey or floral. It’s just a perfect balance and smells so homey,” writes a shopper.

2 This Wax Warmer

If you are shopping for someone who enjoys candles but doesn’t like a flame, this Signature Aurora Lamp Candle Wax Warmer is a great gift for $21.99. “This is a game changer for candle lovers. I saw a demonstration on tiktok and knew I had to have one. Not only are these safer but my candle can literally fill the whole house with the fragrance and they’ll last longer. So happy Hobby Lobby has them!” writes a shopper.

3 This Mug

Express your appreciation for a pal with this Lighthouse Christian Products I Love That You’re My Friend Mug Gift Set, $10.99. “My friend loves the mug and the message would buy again,” writes a shopper. “Both of my friends truly loved it!” another added.

4 This Gift Box

This Angel Windchime Gift Box, $11.99, is a creative gift for someone who appreciates a little zen. “Picture doesn’t do justice,” a shopper writes. “Beautiful, fast shipping, exactly what I ordered, perfect.”

5 This Gift Card Holder

Upgrade your teacher’s gift card with a Hobby Lobby twist. This Thanks A Latte Gift Card Holder, $2.99, is an adorable accoutrement to any gift card, especially one from Starbucks or Dunkin’. “Our teachers run on coffee and Jesus. Their super power is kindness. What better than gift cards to our local coffee shop,” writes a shopper.

6 This Picture Frame

Framed photos make thoughtful gifts. I love this Green Tree Gallery Gold Bow Metal Picture Frame, sized to hold a 4″ x 6″ photo. Get it on sale for $6.99 as part of the half-off picture frame sale.

7 This Brooch

There are a bunch of great new brooches at Hobby Lobby. This Metal Gallery Cherries Rhinestone Brooch is on sale for half off, just $4.99. The fun and fruity accessory is shaped like a pair of cherries covered in vibrant red, pink, and green rhinestones that shine in the light. It is perfect for attaching to your blazer, bag, or hat.

8 This Throw Blanket

Throw blankets are easy, cozy gifts. This Darsee & David’s Pink Bows Throw Blanket is just $7.99. “Soooo good 👍 So cheap and it is good quality it’s not like a small throw blanket it is a pretty decent size for the price. The pattern is to die for and over all 10/10,” writes a shopper.

9 These Cozy Socks

Another no-brainer gift for almost anyone? Cozy socks. These Cedarwood Threads Clothing Co. Tan & Ivory Fuzzy Crew Socks are perfectly soft and neutral. Get two pairs for $3.99.

10 This Pin

There are so many great pins that make easy stocking stuffers. I love this Neon Tuesday Hello Kitty Enamel Pin, $5.49, for anyone who is obsessed with the Sanrio kitty. “Amazing,” writes a shopper. “It’s the best pin I own! you should get it.”

11 This Gift Card, a Classic

And, the ultimate gift for a Hobby Lobby shopper? The Hobby Lobby Gift Card is available in $10 increments up to $300. Gift cards are mailed via USPS 1st Class Mail and can take up to 10 business days to be received. They can be redeemed online or at Hobby Lobby Stores.