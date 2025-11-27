Hobby Lobby’s newest Christmas décor deals offer festive picks shoppers are loving now.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s the holiday season, and Hobby Lobby is filling up with so many amazing products. The store always thrives during the holiday season, going all out with everything from Christmas trees and wreaths to decorations for every home aesthetic. The best part is that all Christmas decorations are half off. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby Christmas decor deals shoppers are loving right now.

1 Glitter Tulle

Shoppers are using this Hobby Lobby Glitter Tulle for a variety of holiday decor projects. It comes in so many color options and is very versatile. “Great for my crafts,” writes a happy shopper. “Well made. Good quality. Just what I wanted. True to advertised item.”

2 Ball Ornament Sets in So Many Colors and Finishes

There are so many holiday decorations on sale, including bulb ornaments. The Matte, Shiny & Glitter Ball Ornament Sets are just $7.99 in the color and finish of your choice. “Very happy with the quality of these ornaments! They were also 50% off. Great time to take advantage of this discount and get your house ready for the holidays!” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

3 A Tinsel Garland

You will have to hit the store to get the Christmas Shoppe Tinsel Garland, $4.99, which has already sold out online. “While not very long it s so full that makes quite a statement no matter how it’s used. Wrap columns or add a small piece of this garland to a ribbon for a great custom wrapped look! Beautiful and useful! This garland does not disappoint!” writes a shopper. The biggest complaint? They are hard to find.

4 A Vintage-Feeling Advent Calendar

There are so many great vintage-inspired decorations at Hobby Lobby. I love this Days ‘Til Christmas Vintage Block Calendar, on sale for $5.99. It is such a fun Advent calendar to help your family count down to the big day.

5 Bottle Brush Trees

Shoppers love Hobby Lobby Pink Bottle Brush Tree, $7.99 for a large and $4.99 for a small. “The vibrant decoration has a retro-looking body with its bottle brush design and metallic pink ornaments,” writes the brand.

6 Light Up Ceramic Christmas Trees

Another pink decoration that is popular this season? Hobby Lobby Light Up Ceramic Christmas Tree, on sale for $24.99. It also comes in other colors. “Lights up bright and beautiful,” writes a shopper. “I bought it yesterday and after trying mines in person I really want another one, it’s absolutely gorgeous!!!”

7 A White Glitter Wood Church

This White Glitter Wood Church, on sale for $23.99, can be painted or displayed as-is. “These churches are beautuful…i painted them and put fairy lights in them and sold them at a craft show,” writes a shopper. “I just bought this for my home and I can’t wait to put it out this Christmas season. It is a good size and very pretty. You can’t beat this one at half off the price,” adds another.

8 Embroidered Merry Christmas Pillows

There are so many great holiday throw pillows at Hobby Lobby, including these Embroidered Merry Christmas Pillows, $12.99. “Great pillow,” exclaims a happy shopper about the item, which looks so much more expensive than it actually is.

9 Gold Rustic Metal Bells

I love hanging bells all around my home. These Brother Sister Design Studio Gold Rustic Metal Bells are gorgeous and just $3.74 each. The cylindrical bells feature a metal body with an antique gold finish. “Add these to wreaths or garlands, or hang them on the branches of your tree with matching ornaments for a fabulous look!” says Hobby Lobby.

10 Beads and Ribbon Garlands

In addition to the traditional garland, shoppers can stock up on these Beads & Ribbon Garlands for $2.99 each. “A nice, refined touch on the tree or use with other garlands as a beautiful enhancement,” writes a shopper. “I have several strands of these beads. I have two Christmas trees and needed a few more,” adds another.

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Home Finds Under $10.

11 This Rustic Rattan Star

This Rattan & Pine Star Wall Decor is the perfect rustic wall hanging for $18.49. In the center of the rattan star are greenery, pinecones, and berries dusted with sparkly glitter and white flocking for snow.