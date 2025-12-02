These seven new Hobby Lobby Christmas finds are selling fast as shoppers stock up.

Did you venture out over the weekend to shop? I did, and people were out in full force buying up all the holiday decorations. I myself did most of my Christmas decor shopping between Halloween and Thanksgiving, but don’t worry if you are late to the game. Hobby Lobby has everything you need to transform your home into a holiday oasis. What are people grabbing this week? Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby Christmas items flying off shelves now.

1 Christmas Tree Bulbs in Every Color and Finish

No matter your aesthetic, Hobby Lobby has bulb ornaments for you. The Matte, Shiny & Glitter Ball Ornament Sets, $7.99, come in multiple colors and finishes. “Very happy with the quality of these ornaments! They were also 50% off. Great time to take advantage of this discount and get your house ready for the holidays!” writes a shopper.

2 And, Tinsel Galore

If you love tinsel, head on over to Hobby Lobby. The Christmas Shoppe Tinsel Garland, $4.99, a customer favorite, was recently restocked after selling out. “While not very long it s so full that makes quite a statement no matter how it’s used. Wrap columns or add a small piece of this garland to a ribbon for a great custom wrapped look! Beautiful and useful! This garland does not disappoint!” writes a shopper. The biggest complaint? They are hard to find.

3 So Many Fake Trees

Hobby Lobby has a wide assortment of fake Christmas trees, ranging from traditional and realistic green trees to pink flocked attention-grabbers, and even Merry Grinchmas trees like this one. And, they are all half off like all the other Christmas decorations.

4 Rustic Themed Decor

If you gravitate toward rustic decor, Hobby Lobby has tons of items you will love. This Rattan & Pine Star Wall Decor is the perfect rustic-feeling wall hanging for $18.49. In the center of the rattan star are greenery, pinecones, and berries dusted with sparkly glitter and white flocking for snow.

5 Tons of Throw Pillows

Throw pillows are plentiful at Hobby Lobby, especially in the holiday department. These Embroidered Merry Christmas Pillows are a steal at just $12.99 after half off. “Great pillow,” exclaims a happy shopper about the item, which looks so much more expensive than it actually is.

6 Lots of Merry Pinkmas Items

My daughter is all about the Merry Pinkmas trend. This Hobby Lobby Light-Up Ceramic Christmas Tree, on sale for $24.99, has gone viral for its fun vintage vibe. It also comes in other colors. “Lights up bright and beautiful,” writes a shopper. “I bought it yesterday and after trying mines in person I really want another one, it’s absolutely gorgeous!!!”

7 And, Bottle Brush Trees

There are tons of options for bottle brush trees. Hobby Lobby carries every color and size imaginable, including the popular Hobby Lobby Pink Bottle Brush Tree, available for $7.99 for a large and $4.99 for a small. “The vibrant decoration has a retro-looking body with its bottle brush design and metallic pink ornaments,” writes the brand.