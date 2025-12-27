11 Best Dollar General New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

You can find everything from home goods to electronics.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While everyone else appears to be running out of steam after the holidays, Dollar General is not slacking on its offerings. The bargain retailer is still busy stocking its shelves with brand-new items that are just as useful as they are budget-friendly. This week, the store is bringing out everything from electronics to home goods—as well as everyday essentials you’ll likely need anyway. So, brush off those budgetary woes from the holidays and get ready to save some serious money with the best Dollar General new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1. Vaseline Lotion

That chilly winter weather also brings drier air along with it, which can wreak havoc on your skin. Fortunately, you can get that silky smooth feeling back with the right products, which include these Vaseline Intensive Care lotions. The latest drop brought in Soothing Hydration, Advanced Repair Hand and Body Lotion, and Men’s Extra Strength Hand and Body Lotion, all at $4 for 10-ounce bottles.

2. Colgate Bubble Fruit Kids Toothpaste

If getting the kids to brush their teeth is hard, try making it a little more fun with this Colgate Bubble Fruit Kids Toothpaste. The fun flavor and colorful packaging can help with what is sometimes a difficult part of getting ready for the day or bed. And at $4 for a six-pack, you’ll be set for months to come!

3. Day and Night Acne Patches

If the stress of the holidays has you breaking out, Dollar General has you covered. Day & night acne spot patches treat those blemishes with a fast-acting formula, while daytime patches are invisible while they work. And at $5 for a 40-pack (with 20 each of day and night), you’ll be pimple-free in no time.

4. Storage Bin

Need a place to put away all of those new Christmas decorations and ornaments you bought this year? Look no further than this storage bin, which has enough room for 18 gallons worth of items. It also features snap-top lids designed for easy stacking. And at $9.50 apiece, you can pick up as many as you need to get everything nice and organized.

RELATED: 11 Best Family Dollar New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week.

5. Kleenex On-The-Go Facial Tissues

This year’s cold and flu season has been a doozy, to say the least, which makes having facial tissues on hand at all times all the more important. This three-pack is pocket-sized and designed to be on the go, meaning you’ll never have to worry about those runny noses on the road. And it’s only $1.

6. Coir Doormat

You can greet your guests before you ever even open the door with this coir doormat. With multiple different designs, you can get exactly the look you’re going for for just $10.

7. Arm & Hammer Carpet Odor Eliminator

Keeping your house nice and tidy takes a lot more than just getting rid of all the messes you can see. Dollar General now has this super handy Arm & Hammer Carpet Odor Eliminator that can help with that persistent pet odor or hard-to-fix funkiness (thanks to the extra-strength version) you might have lingering about. Pick these up for $2.50.

8. Hefty Ultra Strong Trash Bags

As one of the items you will forever be constantly going through, any deal on trash bags is one worth pursuing. For $5.95, you can grab this 25-pack from Dollar General, which comes complete with a refreshing Fabuloso scent and an ultra-strong build.

RELATED: 25-Cent Clearance Event Starts Today at Dollar Tree.

9. Sherpa Slippers

Everyone deserves to own a pair of comfy slippers they love! Now, Dollar General has stocked even more of these sherpa slip-on options that run for just $8 per pair.

10. Duck Packaging Tape

Even though the deadline for shipping out Christmas presents has long passed, you’ll still need to have a roll of good packaging tape on hand. Whether you’re storing, moving, or fixing, this household staple runs for $3.50. Don’t need the dispenser? You can buy a plain 40-yard roll for $3, too!

11. Vibe Folding Headphones

Know someone who can’t keep tabs on their Bluetooth earbuds? Get them the wired version that will always keep them connected with these $5 foldable headphones, which also bend for easy storage and portability.