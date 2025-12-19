Items start at just $1.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Eagle-eyed shoppers know Family Dollar is the place to look for discounted name-brand products, including top-rated items from Maybelline, Tide, TRESemmé, Febreeze, and Cetaphil. And at the discount retailer, these items are often sold in bulk and go for below market value—so you have to act quickly to score big. Ready? Here are the 11 best Family Dollar new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Finds for Just $1.

1 Maybelline Fast Gel Nail Polish

Treat yourself to an at-home manicure using Maybelline’s Fast Gel Nail Polish ($4), which is naturally chip-resistant and lasts longer than standard polish. It’s available in gorgeous teal, aquamarine, and baby pink shades that are perfect for year-round wear.

2 Tide Simply Oxi Boost + Ultra Stain Release

Fight tough stains and stinky odors with Tide Simply Oxi Boost + Ultra Stain Release ($11). The detergent (enough for 74 regular loads) can be used in both hot and cold water.

3 Women’s Quarter Socks

Snag a 12-pack of Quarter Socks (women’s sizes 4–13) for just $6 while supplies last.

4 Pure Kick Artic Wave Hydrate Drink Sticks

These Pure Kick Artic Wave Hydrate Drink Sticks ($1) are packed with electrolytes (boosting hydration and recovery, especially when sick) and contain zero sugar and low sodium. Simply pour, shake, and sip!

RELATED: 25-Cent Clearance Event Starts Today at Dollar Tree.

5 Family Pet Beefhide Retriever Rolls

Shoppers say their dogs can’t get enough of Family Pet’s Beefhide Retriever Rolls ($3), noting “they are nice sized and last a good while.” Family Dollar also sells Mini Beefhide Retriever Rollers for $2.

6 TRESemmé Rich Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner Combo Pack

Last year, I switched all my hair care products to TRESemmé, and I’ve noticed a significant difference in the texture and appearance of my hair. Right now, shoppers can save more when they purchase the TRESemmé Rich Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner Combo Pack ($12).

7 Febreze Auto Evening Woods Air Freshener

Keep your car smelling like brand-new with Febreeze’s Auto Evening Woods Air Freshener ($5). It’s equipped with an intensity control feature that allows you to specify how much fragrance comes out.

8 Cetaphil Cleanser

Cetaphil is well-renowned by both dermatologists and patients for its hydration benefits and skin sensitivity properties. While you can find Cetaphil at any drug store, Family Dollar is selling both the brand’s Daily Facial Cleanser ($4) and Gentle Skin Cleanser ($4) for less than market value.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Christmas Finds.

9 Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray

Dawn’s Powerwash Dish Spray ($8 per two-pack) is formulated for tough messes and hard-to-clean items, like cheese graters and cooking gadgets, burnt cookie sheets, and air fryer baskets.

10 Latex-Free Blending Sponge

If you have sensitive skin, consider swapping out your makeup brushes for this Latex-Free Blending Sponge ($2) instead.

11 Arm & Hammer Whitening Toothpaste

Keep your pearly whites in tip-top shape with Arm & Hammer’s Whitening Toothpaste ($4). The toothpaste eliminates plaque and surface stains, while also fighting bad breath.