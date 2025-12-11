11 Best New Dollar General Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Get the most out of your holiday budget with these easy decor items.

Dollar General is a convenient one-stop shop any time of year, but it really seems to shine during the holidays. From easy gifts to DIY crafts, the bargain retailer has it all. But if you’re working with the last remaining bits of your budget, you can also turn to the store for some affordable decor options that can really round out your existing stash, whether it’s some extra string lights or just some simple candles. Read on for the best new Dollar General Christmas finds that are hitting shelves just in time for the holidays.

1. Christmas Bighead Home Décor

Your front door isn’t limited to wreaths for decoration. Why not change things up? These Christmas bigheads are an adorable addition to your entry—but they can also make a mundane wreath look even better.

2. LED Rope Lights

Whether you’re a Clark Griswold-style light decoration lover or just want a few twinkling bulbs to brighten up your front yard, Dollar General has got you covered. These LED rope lights are a breeze both to put up and take down, providing nine feet of warm white bulbs.

3. Christmas Word Vertical Saying

Some statements are simply better off when they’re put into physical form—especially around the holidays. These Christmas word sayings are the perfect addition to your mantel, shelves, or tabletops around the house. They also come in multiple different phrases if you want to change things up!

4. Christmas Decorative Inflatable Figurine

There’s something endearingly over the top about having a gigantic Christmas character on your lawn to celebrate the holidays. Fortunately, these Christmas inflatables provide an almost life-sized replica of your favorite personalities, including Santa, a snowman, and a gingerbread man. Just plug in the included air pump, and you’re all set!

5. Christmas Ball Garland

Whether you’re dressing up your tree or literally decking the halls, garland is a true holiday must-have. This Christmas ball garland almost looks as if you’ve taken ornaments and turned them into a convenient string form. It’s a simple yet dazzling look!

6. Christmas Round Storage Carrier

If you’re one of those people who is known for their Christmas cookies, it pays to have a snazzy way to deliver them to your recipients. For just $5, this round storage carrier ensures those snickerdoodles and gingerbread men arrive at their destination safely.

7. ‘Cookies For Santa’ Plate and ‘Milk For Santa’ Mug Set

One of the biggest duties on Christmas is making sure the big man gets his treats when he stops by to drop off the presents. And with such an important annual handoff, it helps to have this “Cookies for Santa” plate and “Milk for Santa” mug set. St. Nick won’t forget it!

8. Christmas Bell Ornaments

“Jingle Bells” isn’t just a popular song! These Christmas bell ornaments will look great on your tree but can also be fashioned to hang from your door for a little extra holiday cheer. And for just $1, you can get a set of six!

9. Monogram Christmas Stocking

Don’t make the mistake of picking up all your stocking stuffers and then forgetting to find something to actually put them in! These monogrammed stockings are an easy personalization for Christmas morning, complete with a red-and-green plaid band.

10. Christmas Themed Candle

There’s arguably no time of year when candles are more appropriate than the holidays. This is especially true when they’re Christmas-themed candles, which cost just $2 apiece and are available in tree or snowman shapes. They’re a great way to spruce up your table or brighten up your bathroom!

11. Fiber Optic Christmas Tree

We all know picking the perfect Christmas tree is practically an art form, but if you’re looking for something on the smaller side, Dollar General has you covered. This fiber optic Christmas tree comes with all of its lighting pre-installed, and at 30″ tall, it can be a great addition to your front porch, entryway, or even bedroom.