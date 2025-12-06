5 Expert Tips for Picking the Best, Freshest Christmas Tree

Get the most out of your evergreen purchase with these helpful hints.

Christmas tree hunters may all have different criteria for what they’re looking for—size, tree type, and fullness, to name a few—but everyone can agree they want something that won’t turn into a dry matchstick before Dec. 25. Fortunately, there are a few simple things to keep in mind if you want to ensure you don’t make a massive mistake when selecting that all-important piece of holiday decor. Read on for tips from experts on picking the best, freshest Christmas tree possible.

RELATED: 7 Secrets Christmas Tree Vendors Don’t Want You to Know.

1. Measure before you make up your mind.

The opening scenes of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation are a hilarious reminder of how a burst of well-intentioned holiday spirit can land you in trouble with your tree. While everyone wants something lush, taking a measuring tape along and putting it to use before you make your decision can save you a ton of grief down the line.

In a recent press release, the Real Christmas Tree Board (RCTB) says you should never forget to measure your ceiling height before you leave for the tree lot or farm. Once you’re there, keep in mind that the outdoors can make trees look a lot smaller than they actually are, so don’t get too overzealous when sizing them up.

Most importantly: Always keep in mind your measurements will need to account for your stand and any star or tree topper you’re using, too.

2. Inspect the lot.

Arguably, the biggest thing Christmas tree shoppers fret over is picking something that’ll still look great when it comes time to open presents. According to experts, the best way to do this is to see how the trees are taken care of when you get to the lot.

“We prefer that trees are displayed under shade,” Luke, a third-generation Christmas tree grower from Oregon, told the RCTB. “And if you’re in a warmer climate, it’s good to see trees standing up in water. If a tree is well cared for, no matter where you are, most needles will stay on the branches when you give them a light pull.”

3. Get a fresh cut.

Trees purchased off a lot versus freshly cut on a farm can absolutely last just as long. But to ensure this, it’s best to take one extra step before bringing your new evergreen home.

According to the RCTB, any pre-cut trees need to have a fresh cut on the base of the trunk. This will allow it to more easily hydrate when you get it home, so it will stay looking great through the holidays.

If your tree retailer doesn’t offer this service—or if you can’t get it into fresh water right away when you get home—make sure you grab a saw and do it yourself before placing it in the stand and decorating.

RELATED: 8 Mistakes You’re Making That Are Killing Your Christmas Tree, Experts Say.

4. Get things shaking (literally).

Sure, that pine tree might look super sturdy and stable on the lot, but there’s a good chance it’s already starting to shed a bit. Before you leave, the RCTB says to ask your retailer if you can run your purchase through one of their mechanical shakers to help loosen any needles, branches, or other debris that could be inside them.

If they don’t have one on site, getting someone to bump the stump of the tree on the ground several times should do the trick, too.

5. Remember to water.

It can be tempting to jump right into decorating when you get home. But before you grab those lights and ornaments, reach for a watering can. According to the RCTB, you should get your tree into the stand and water it immediately to ensure it stays hydrated and healthy.

Don’t fret about using any additives: The group also says that plain tap water is perfectly fine for your pine. Just make sure to keep the base submerged, and check the tree at least twice daily for the first few days it’s up. After that, it can help to set a reminder on your phone to make sure you’re checking its water levels every 24 hours for the rest of the holidays.