11 Best New Kirkland’s Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

There’s snow on the ground and a chill in the air, and I couldn’t envision a better backdrop for a cozy day at home setting up Christmas decorations. But in case your yard decor needs some revamping, or you’re on the hunt for a new Christmas tree, I took the liberty of rounding up the best new Kirkland’s Christmas decor finds. From kitchenware to tree accessories, here is what’s flying off the shelves this week.

This ready-to-mount Twig Christmas Tree ($90) comes with 180 warm white LED lights and a 10-foot cord, giving you endless options for displaying. It measures six feet tall and rolls up for easy storage.

2 Lenox Nutcracker Ballet Rock Glass Set

Serve eggnog or cranberry margaritas in this gorgeous set of Lenox Nutcracker Ballet Rock Glasses ($65).

3 Multicolor Mercury Glass Christmas Trees

Enhance your mantle display with these glitzy Multicolor Mercury Glass Christmas Trees ($100). The trio adds dimension and height without taking up too much space.

4 Nutcracker Face Christmas Canisters

Store baked goods, coffee pods, tea bags, and candies in these Nutcracker Face Christmas Canisters, which are crafted from a ceramic glaze. A two-pack retails for $35.

5 LED Inflatable Christmas Ornaments

Take your porch decor to new heights with these life-size LED Inflatable Christmas Ornaments ($90 per three-pack). The decorations are remote-operated with various lighting features.

6 Navy Bow Runner Christmas Tree Topper

This Navy Bow Runner Christmas Tree Topper ($35) exudes grandeur and prestige. If you like over-the-top decorations, this is it.

7 Red Pillow with Gold Beaded Bows

This Red Pillow with Gold Beaded Bows ($40) are “so pretty and soft” and “add that Christmas bling,” says one shopper.

8 Pre-Lit Hickory Cedar Christmas Tree

Looking for your very own Charlie Brown Christmas Tree? This Pre-Lit Hickory Cedar Christmas Tree ($55) checks all the boxes.

9 Pre-Lit Frosted Berry Teardrop Swag

Designed with white-tipped pinecones and faux red berries, this Pre-Lit Frosted Berry Teardrop Swag ($100) has 50 warm LED lights and hangs 36 inches long, making it a beautiful centerpiece for your front door display. A built-in timer has a six-hour “on” feature.

10 LED Gingerbread Christmas Tree Collar

More and more shoppers are ditching tree skirts for collars this year, including one reviewer who said, “This is our first time using a collar versus a tree skirt and I’m so glad I purchased this one!!! It adds the perfect touch of playfulness in my traditional Christmas decor.”

“It adds an extra element to the tree and really dresses it up,” says another.

Scoop this LED Gingerbread Christmas Tree Collar for $60.

11 Red & Pink Scalloped Merry Christmas Coir Doormat

It doesn’t get much more merry and bright than this Red & Pink Scalloped Merry Christmas Coir Doormat ($17).