11 Best New IKEA Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Turn your home into a winter wonderland.

The fall holidays passed in a blink of an eye, but I’m not complaining because I’ll take any excuse to put up my Christmas tree as early as possible. That also includes trips to the mall to shop for new Christmas decor (you can never have enough garland, string lights, or Grinch-themed coffee mugs). Right now, IKEA is packed with festive finds from checkered tablecloths to candle accessories. See our top picks below.

1 Santa Claus Gnomes

Shelf sitters, much like these Santa Claus Gnomes, are designed to be perched on mantles and bookcases. They come in two sizes, small and large, with prices starting at just $5.

2 String Lights

Add a warm, cozy glow to your bedroom or Christmas display with a set of string lights. IKEA sells them in a variety of designs, and they’re battery-operated, so you don’t have to worry about wall outlet access.

3 Frosted Glass Vases

A layer of lacquer gives these Frosted Glass Vases an opaque, snowball-inspired appearance. Their minimalist design also makes them appear significantly more expensive than they actually are. Choose from a 12.5.-inch vase ($20) or 8.5-inch vase ($15).

4 Artificial Christmas Greenery

Still shopping for Christmas decorations? Pick up this matching set of winter greenery, including an Artificial Pine Cone Wreath ($20) and Artificial Pine Cone Garland ($15), while supplies last.

5 Red & Green Checkered Tablecloth

Tablescapes are festive and all, but they can also be a lot of work. Keep things simple and stress-free this year with this soft cotton Red & Green Checkered Tablecloth ($25) instead. Added bonus: You can throw it in the wash afterwards for hassle-free cleanup.

6 Candy Cane-Inspired Coir Doormat

Turn your front porch into a winter wonderland with this Candy Cane-Inspired Coir Doormat ($20). Its tough coir bristles will keep snow and dirt from entering your home.

7 Candy Cane Lumbar Pillow

Also on theme is this festive Candy Cane Lumbar Pillow ($30). Its velvet fabric will elevate your couch display, while also providing extra cushion support.

8 Snowflake Tealight Holder

Tealights are an affordable, low-effort decorating hack—and this Snowflake Tealight Holder only makes your job easier. And you can’t beat their $2 price tag, either.

9 Multicolor Teardrop Glass Ornaments

My eyes are set on these beautiful Multicolor Teardrop Glass Ornaments, as they’re a fun and unique departure from traditional Christmas bulbs. They’re sold in a quartet (including shades blue, pink, red, and green) for $10.

10 LED Taper Candle

Those who are fragrance-sensitive or live with small children and/or pets will get better use out of these LED Taper Candles ($4). “They definitely bring the hygge to my home,” says one shopper.

11 Hanging Artificial Greenery

Add a pop of Christmas green to your front door or mailbox with this Hanging Artificial Greenery ($2). It comes with a festive red velvet ribbon for displaying.